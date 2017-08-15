Sean makes the arrows fly

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sunday August 6 was the date of Lorn Longbows’ traditional archery competition on the ancient field of Lon a’Chuspair at Ardmaddy Castle, and is part of the Scottish series.

Competitors from as far afield as Somerset came to compete in a Western Round (48 arrows at 60 yards, 48 arrows at 50 yards, under British Longbow Society rules) for the prestigious Saighdean Latharna trophies and BLBS medals, in very windy and wet conditions.

Barcaldine archer Sean O’Byrne was the overall winner and local archers Martin Ward finished in fifth place and Duaine Wylie finished 10th.

Thanks go to Charles and Minette Struthers for their continued support and encouragement.