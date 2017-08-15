Police files for Oban, Lochgilphead and Campbeltown

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban

Careless driving

About 1.15pm on Sunday August 6, on the A85 near the Halfway House filling station, Dunbeg, a collision occurred between a Fiat Panda and a Mini Cooper, after which an 80-year-old woman was charged with careless driving.

No-one was injured and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

At 5.55pm on Tuesday August 8, in the car park at Lidl, Soroba Road, Oban, a red Range Rover Evoque was damaged by having the bumper dented by another vehicle which failed to stop and report the incident.

Speeding motorist

At 12.40pm on Wednesday August 9, on the A85, near Dalmally, a motorist was stopped for exceeding the speed limit. The driver, a woman aged 47, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

Between 9.15am and 6.45pm on Thursday August 10, in Gallanach Road, Oban, a black Skoda Yeti was damaged by having the bodywork dented by another vehicle which failed to stop and report the incident.

No insurance

About 7.35pm on Friday August 11, on Miller Road in Oban, police stopped a car for a routine check, which revealed there was no insurance in force for the vehicle and it was being driven in contravention of a prohibition notice. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was charged with the offences and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding motorcyclist

About 5.20pm on Saturday August 12, on the A82, near Bridge of Orchy, a motorcyclist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit. The rider, a woman aged 31, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs charge

About 1.40am on Sunday August 13, in a licensed premises on George Street in Oban, a man aged 27 was searched by police and was found in possession of a small amount of cocaine. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Offensive weapon

At 4.55am on Sunday August 13, in Glenshellach Terrace, Oban, a man was arrested for assaulting a woman with a wooden pole, damaging a door, behaving in an abusive manner and brandishing a wooden plank in the street. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Lochgilphead

Vehicle Damaged

Between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday August 5, near Kilmory beach, Loch Sween, a black coloured Ford Smax motor car, was damaged by having the bodywork dented by another vehicle which failed to stop and report the incident.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive Behaviour

About 3.30pm on Friday August 11, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner in a Flat in Tarbert, a man, aged 31, was detained.

The man was later arrested and charged with abusive behavior, he was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

No insurance – vehicle seizure

Att 9.40pm on Friday August 11, Police carried out a routine check on a car parked on Pier Road, Tarbert.

Checks revealed that there was no insurance in force for the vehicle and the driver, a 32-year-old man was charged with the offence and the vehicle was seized.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Break in to Inveraray caravan – witness appeal

About 12.45am on Saturday August 12, a caravan at Inveraray Caravan Park was broken into.

Several items were stolen and discarded by the offenders who made off.

Police are investigating a positive line of enquiry and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Vehicle Damaged

About 11.30am on Sunday August 13, in the Co-op car park, Oban Road, Lochgilphead, a red coloured Mazda 6 motor car, was damaged by having the bodywork dented by a blue coloured car which failed to stop and report the incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

Campbeltown

Assault

At 1am on Saturday August 5, in Shore Street, Campbeltown, an altercation took place between two men and one of the men allegedly assaulted the other.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Assault

At 10am on Saturday August 5, a man allegedly assaulted a woman in a house in Carradale.

Subsequently, a man, aged 61, was detained. The man was later arrested and charged with alleged assault, he was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicles damaged

Between 7.30pm on Wednesday August 9 and 9.54am on Thursday August 10, at Tormhor, Carradale, a blue coloured Chrysler Grand Voyager motor car and a blue Toyota, were damaged by having the paintwork scratched.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive Behaviour

At 10.40pm on Thursday August 10, in Campbeltown, a man, aged 55, was arrested in relation to alleged abusive and inappropriate comments he made to children in Campbeltown between August 5 and 7.

The man was held for court and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Abusive Behaviour

About 12.45am on Friday August 11, in Shore Street, Campbeltown, a man, aged 35, was arrested in for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner. At the same incident a woman, also aged 35, was detained for abusive behavior and she was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was later issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

The woman was charged in relation to the cannabis offence.

Enquiries are ongoing into the abusive behaviour offence allegedly committed by the woman and police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them on 101.

Abusive Behaviour

About 4.30pm on Friday August 11, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner towards a woman in a house in Saddell Street, Campbeltown, a man, aged 42, was detained.

The man was later arrested and charged with alleged abusive behavior and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police warning

About 9.40pm on Friday August 11, on Lochend Street, Campbeltown, a man, aged 28, was stopped and searched by police.

The man was found in possession of a small amount of cannabis and was issued with a Recordable Police Warning.

Cannabis find

At 10am on Saturday August 12, on Old Quay Street, Campbeltown, a man, aged 42, was stopped and searched by police.

The man was found in possession of a small amount of Cannabis and was issued with a Recordable Police Warning.

Breach of bail conditions

About 7.45pm on Saturday August 12, in Saddell Street, Campbeltown, a woman, aged 46, breached bail conditions by being outwith her home after 6pm.

Police arrested and charged the woman who was held for court. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.