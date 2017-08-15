Oban face Garnock RFC in first game of season
Oban Lorne kick off their 2017/18 season on Saturday with a tough away fixture to fellow BT West Division 1 opponents Garnock RFC in the West Regional Shield.
The two sides have been familiar opponents over the past few years with Oban recording a narrow 10-7 win in their last meeting in February.
A win on Saturday would set up a home fixture against the winner of a fixture between Argyll rivals Helensburgh RFC and Division 2 side Cumbernauld. This potential fixture would be played on Saturday August 26 at Glencruitten with a 3pm kick off.
Oban Lorne and Garnock will meet again on Saturday September 2 at Glencruitten for the first West Division League game of the season.