Nominations sought for sporting heroes
SportScotland, the national agency for sport, has launched its 2017 coaching, officiating, and volunteering awards and is calling for locals to nominate coaches and volunteers for their key role in helping people of all ages and abilities achieve their sporting ambitions.
Stewart Harris, Chief Executive at sportscotland, said: ‘Whether you have an inspirational coach or know someone who dedicates their free time to volunteer or officiate, sportscotland is encouraging everyone to take this opportunity to celebrate family or friends who are committed to making a difference in the world of sport.
The deadline for nominations for this year’s awards is on Friday September 15. For more information about the awards including how to nominate, please visit https://sportscotland.org.uk/coaching/cov-awards-2017/.
The 13 categories are:
Young Coach of the Year
Young Person’s Coach of the
Year
Young Volunteer of the Year
Volunteer of the Year
Lifetime Volunteer of the Year
Technical Official of the Year
Community Coach of the Year
Disability Coach of the Year
Performance Development
Coach of the Year
High Performance Coach
of the Year
Lifetime Coaching
Achievement Award
Coach Developer of the Year
Award
Coaching Chain Award