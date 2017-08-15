Nominations sought for sporting heroes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SportScotland, the national agency for sport, has launched its 2017 coaching, officiating, and volunteering awards and is calling for locals to nominate coaches and volunteers for their key role in helping people of all ages and abilities achieve their sporting ambitions.

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive at sportscotland, said: ‘Whether you have an inspirational coach or know someone who dedicates their free time to volunteer or officiate, sportscotland is encouraging everyone to take this opportunity to celebrate family or friends who are committed to making a difference in the world of sport.

The deadline for nominations for this year’s awards is on Friday September 15. For more information about the awards including how to nominate, please visit https://sportscotland.org.uk/coaching/cov-awards-2017/.

The 13 categories are:

Young Coach of the Year

Young Person’s Coach of the

Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Lifetime Volunteer of the Year

Technical Official of the Year

Community Coach of the Year

Disability Coach of the Year

Performance Development

Coach of the Year

High Performance Coach

of the Year

Lifetime Coaching

Achievement Award

Coach Developer of the Year

Award

Coaching Chain Award