New Kerrera ferry launched in Shetland

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) and Malakoff Limited yesterday (Monday August 14) launched the ferry for the link between Kerrera and Gallanach.

The new 12-metre vessel, named MV Carvoria, has been constructed by Malakoff at its new boat-building facility at the Greenhead base on Shetland. The fabrication, construction, painting and the majority of the internal fit-out has been completed.

CMAL joined the Malakoff team to launch the ferry at Lerwick harbour, where an inclining test was conducted.

The vessel will now be loaded onto a chartered Northlink vessel and sail to Aberdeen.

From there, it will be transported by road to Oban, where the final elements of the fit-out will be completed and the vessel will undergo berthing trials, before being handed over to the ferry operator, CalMac.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL, said: ‘The team at Malakoff has been working extremely hard to turn around the build of our new ferry. They’ve done a fantastic job in 40 days to ensure we have the new ferry in place for the island of Kerrera later this month.

‘The replacement ferry will offer islanders and visitors a more comfortable crossing and has greater cargo carrying capacity than the current ferry on the crossing.

‘We look forward to handing it over for service in the coming week.’

Ryan Stevenson, boat-building project manager at Malakoff, added: ‘We were delighted to have secured this order for a new landing craft to serve the route for the island of Kerrera.

‘Thanks to our team’s hard work and commitment, the new ferry is on track to be delivered to the operator this month.’

MV Carvoria will replace the existing ferry, MV Gylen Lady.