Kilmallie dancers in full swing

‘Strictly’ came to Kilmallie Community Centre last weekend at the annual old time dancing event.

The evening attracts like-minded people from across the UK to come together to enjoy dancing in various old styles.

Normally spread over a couple of days with dance classes from well-known teachers, this year’s event was scaled down to a Saturday evening dance, raffle and buffet, which still attracted quite a crowd who had a great time.