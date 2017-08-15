Kilchrenan scientist Antarctic-bound on voyage of lifetime

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The tiny State of Tasmania, nestled at the base of Australia, is a long way from Kilchrenan, but from there, local woman Karen Alexander has her sights fixed on horizons which are much further afield still.

Dr Alexander, a scientist and researcher working for the University of Tasmania, who studied for her PhD at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS), in Dunbeg, has been selected to take part in a year-long leadership programme which culminates in a three-week voyage to Antarctica.

But before casting off on the somewhat ironically called (in this case) Homeward Bound programme, she must raise £15,000 towards her costs and is using crowdfunding to try to meet the target.

Dr Alexander said: ‘Homeward Bound is designed to address the low numbers of women in leadership in STEMM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine), hence giving them a seat at the table where we’ll make the big decisions facing our planet’s future.

‘Clearly, this is something I’m passionate about and my goal is to inspire others, whether that be on campus in my current home, or my true home which is on the other side of the world.’

You can support Dr Alexander at www.facebook.com/TeamTassieHB or via her GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/team-tassie-homeward-bound