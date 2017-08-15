Fèis an Eilein continues August programme of events

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The music, people and culture of the Highlands dominates the stages of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig next week as the Skye Festival – Fèis an Eilein – continues its August programme.

Tomorrow, Friday August 18, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig joins forces with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland for a day of academic collaboration and a concert featuring Eliza Ross’ Raasay.

An evening recital will recreate the 19th century drawing room of Raasay House to celebrate the music of Lady d’Oyly of Raasay’s Original Highland Airs (1812).

The penultimate concert of this year’s Fèis plays out on Tuesday August 22, when Adam Sutherland, fiddle, Mairearad Green, accordion, Anna Massie, guitar, and Hamish Napier, flute and whistle, take to the stage of the college’s main hall.

A SEALL spokesperson said: ‘This will be an unforgettable evening of world-class Scottish traditional music by some of the country’s top musicians featuring slow airs, fast-paced tunes and surprising musical interludes. The event is sponsored by Fearann Eilean Iarmain.’

For tickets and a full programme visit www.skyefestival.scot or phone 01471 844207.

Running alongside the Fèis is a lively festival fringe with house concerts, Gaelic quiz nights, family fun activities, cèilidh dances and charity cafés.

Today, Thursday August 17, SEALL will be holding a fundraising café in Ardvarsar Hall from 11am to 2pm.

All proceeds will go towards bringing quality educational theatre to pupils of Bun-sgoil Shlèite.