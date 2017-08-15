Court hears of threats to firebomb police officers’ homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald called for a report on all sentencing options after hearing how a Fort William man had assaulted police officers and threatened to firebomb other officers’ homes.

Edward Thomas Richardson, of Castle Drive, Lochyside, appeared at Fort William Sheriff Court on Monday.

Richardson, 43, had pleaded guilty that in the early hours of June 10, at the Volunteer Arms pub in Fort William High Street, he had behaved in a disorderly manner and would not leave the premises when asked by two police officers.

Richardson also admitted assaulting one officer by kicking him on the head and causing injury; and did resist, obstruct and hinder this officer and his colleague, lashing out with his legs and injuring the other officer on the hand.

Richardson also admitted that in a police vehicle travelling to the town’s police station he had behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm by shouting and swearing and threatening police officers and their families.

Richardson’s pleas of not guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm by shouting and swearing at the Volunteer Arms and to a charge of failing to provide his name and address to the police officers without a reasonable excuse, were accepted by the Crown.

The court heard Richardson had been highly intoxicated and refusing to leave the bar when the two police officers arrived.

‘The accused was aggressive and threatening to the two police constables and he had to be placed on the ground to be handcuffed,’ explained Procurator Fiscal Depute Martina Eastwood.

In order to get the struggling Richardson into the police vehicle, the two officers tried to get leg restraints on but this proved impossible with Richardson continuing to kick out. It was then one officer got kicked on the side of his face and the other got kicked on the hand.

The court also heard how Richardson had threatened to firebomb the homes of two off-duty officers that he knew the names of, as well as threatening the lives of one of them and the officer’s young child.

Sheriff MacDonald said it was not a pretty narrative to listen to and even Richardson’s defence agent, solicitor Gerard Sweeney, called it ‘appalling’.

Sheriff MacDonald said she would call for a Criminal Justice Social Work report into all the sentencing options. ‘This is more serious than might first appear,’ she added.

Richardson had his bail extended and sentence was deferred until September 11.