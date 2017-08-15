Clubhouse clean-up at Rugby Force Day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Lorne RFC took part in Scottish Rugby’s annual RBS Rugby Force Day on Sunday by hosting a clubhouse work day.

A team of hard working volunteers completed various tasks including clearing gutters, fixing drainage pipes, indoor cleaning, power washing, maintenance to clubhouse car park and a litter pick. Work was also carried out to cut back trees and shrub around the Rugby pitches.

The club will receive £200 from Scottish Rugby as part of the Rugby Force initiative as well as improving the standards of the clubhouse and playing area at Glencruitten.

The club would like to thank local contractor JAM Drilling for their assistance in providing a powerwasher and digger for use on the day. They would also like to thank MacQueen Bros for their help in moving the clubs storage containers.