Cattle slaughtered after bovine TB outbreak on Skye

Scotland will retain its official tuberculosis-free status, despite a recent outbreak of the disease in a herd of cattle on Skye.

NFU Scotland was speaking after a number of cattle were destroyed on Skye after the disease was detected on the island last week.

The farmer affected by the outbreak has chosen not to speak personally with the press, but issued a statement through NFU Scotland.

He said: ‘This is an extremely worrying and very difficult time for me. The cattle that tested positive on the farm have been slaughtered and further laboratory tests are now under way.

‘Waiting for those results is very stressful but I want to get to the bottom of this, get my herd restrictions lifted and get my TB-free status back as quickly as possible and I will work with the authorities to do that.’

A spokesperson for NFU Scotland added: ‘This is clearly a terrible time for our member and we ask the media to respect his privacy at this time.

‘We are working with him and the authorities to ensure he gets the support and advice needed to help him get free of current herd restrictions.

‘Thankfully, such TB cases remain rare. Scotland has achieved disease-free status for TB through a combination of routine testing of our herds; abattoir surveillance and pre- and post-movement testing of animals moving into Scotland from high risk TB areas in other parts of the UK.

‘This regime identifies a small number of cases in Scotland each year but the number of cattle affected remains low, allowing us to keep our valuable TB-free status.’

Scotland has held TB-free status for nearly eight years, achieving it in September 2009.