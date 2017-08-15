Act now on roads upgrade to clear A82 traffic gridlock

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Highlands and Islands MSP John Finnie has called for early action to upgrade Lochaber’s transport infrastructure after a summer of gridlock and disruption on the roads.

Following complaints from constituents about delays on the A82 in and out of Fort William and the recent problems with the Corran Ferry, Mr Finnie has sought a meeting with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to discuss the issues.

Mr Finnie said: ‘The Scottish Government and all my Highland Parliamentary colleagues support £6 billion being spent on dualling the A9 and A96; £70m on a link road in Inverness and £50 million for a flyover at the Kessock Bridge – huge sums that do nothing to assist Lochaber constituents spending 40 minutes getting in and out of the Fort or residents in Ardnamurchan forced to take a lengthy detour around the lochs.

‘There is nothing new about the challenges of motorists being funneled through the narrow corridor into Fort William or the challenges faced by residents on the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, so what’s required is changed priorities.’

Mr Finnie’s call for action adds to the mounting pressure on local and national authorities to find a solution to the pressure on Lochaber roads and transport services. Locals have already started campaigns appealing to the Highland Council and the Scottish Government to confront the issues.

He continued: ‘I have no fixed view on the options to relieve either situation believing local people can suggest the best solutions to both.

‘What’s needed is for the Scottish Government, with the open support of the other opposition parties, to bring an end to the vanity projects supposed to serve the Highland capital and start properly maintaining and upgrading the West Highlands’ infrastructure.’