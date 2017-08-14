Stornoway collector inspires festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Almost two centuries after his death, the first ever exhibition of a unique collection of South Asian art and antiquities amassed by Stornoway-born collector, Colin Mackenzie, is to become the centrepiece of a festival devoted to the links between the Western Isles of Scotland and India.

The exhibition, ‘Collector Extraordinaire’, which opened on August 12 at Museum nan Eilean, Lews Castle, Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, features thousands of unusual items from the world-famous Mackenzie Collection.

The objects include beautiful figures carved in stone, thousands of drawings and sketches depicting ancient monuments, people and customs, maps, coins, and ancient palm leaf manuscripts.

Colonel Mackenzie, who was born in Stornoway in 1754, left his job as a customs officer at the age of 29 to join the East India Company. He quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the first Surveyor General of all India. In this role, he travelled across the vast sub-continent, charting sites such as the Taj Mahal and the world-famous Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram overlooking the Bay of Bengal.

Mackenzie never returned to his beloved Lewis and died in India in 1821. He is buried in a cemetery in Calcutta. Almost two centuries after death, for the first time ever, elements of his collection will be displayed together funder one roof on Lewis, just a stones’s throw from where he and his amily lived on the South Beach side of Stornoway’s harbour.

Mackenzie’s collection, held by The British Museum, The British Library and the V&A in London, as well as libraries in India, is treasure trove of information relating to the people and places Mackenzie encountered two centuries ago during his travels around India, Sri Lanka and Java.

The story of Colin Mackenzie has now inspired Purvai, 2017, a festival devised by Stornaway-based arts centre, An Lanntair, which will celebrate the Hebrides’ South Asian heritage links, bringing them to life for a 21st century audience.

The heart of the festival is a packed ten-day programme until August 19, which will take place at An Lanntair.

This coincides with the opening of Collector Extraordinaire at Museum nan Eilean. Additional Purvai events will continue until November.

Catherine Maclean, curator of the exhibition, said: ‘Purvai 2017 is the culmination of more than five years work, researching the Collection in London and India, travelling and engaging artists from the Hebrides with India and South Asia and vice versa.

‘I am delighted audiences will finally get to see and experience this remarkable collection during Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, especially here on the Island.

‘Colin Mackenzie never forgot the island and held onto his Hebridean and Gaelic identity throughout his life in India right up until the end.

‘The collection is a significant, important and rich body of historical material, but how we can interpret and use it as an inspiration for new creative works, understanding and relating to one another, is what’s really important today.’