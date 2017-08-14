Research programme to address major population decline of the common skate

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham was in Oban last week to announce a research programme to monitor the common skate.

Skate populations have declined by over 90 per cent over the past 100 years due to over fishing.

The Scottish Government have committed £390,000 to a three year research programme, to be led by the University of St Andrews, in collaboration with Scottish Government and Scottish Natural Heritage, which should underpin the long term conservation effort which is required to allow the skate population recover.