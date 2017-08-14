Help needed to understand changes in our countryside

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Members of the public are being invited to join the National Plant Monitoring Scheme (NPMS), the leading long-term habitat-based plant monitoring scheme.

NPMS, which launched in 2015 and has since been adopted by the Scottish Government as a measure for the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy, is already transforming how we understand plant communities and their habitats.

And Plantlife and its partners now need help from anyone who cares about how our countryside is changing so that the survey can continue to go from strength to strength.

Hayley New, Plantlife’s NPMS volunteer co-ordinator, said: ‘Thankfully, we have a very good understanding of changes in the populations of birds, butterflies and bats.

‘But, despite plants being the very foundation of habitats and ecosystems, we do not currently have a good measure of changes in plant populations across the country.

‘Given that plants fuel the diversity of life, it is essential that we better understand the changes under way across the countryside at large.

‘From climate change to air pollution, plants face an increasing array of challenges and it is essential that we improve monitoring so that we are able to fill the green gap in UK biodiversity surveillance and step up conservation efforts. NPMS’ 1,100 volunteers are doing an absolutely sterling job monitoring 28 habitats including moorland, grassland and woodland, but now more volunteers are needed to take the project to the next level.’

To become involved, go to www.npms.org.uk/content/how-get-involved.