Body found in hunt for missing German tourist

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police Scotland has confirmed they have recovered the body of a man from Cliff beach near to the Valtos area of Isle of Lewis on Saturday.

A member of the public alerted police at around 3.25pm. Officers attended and were assisted by the Coastguard.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of missing German tourist Torsten Kulke has been informed.

The 48-year-old was reported missing from his home in Germany on Monday July 31, and he was last seen near Aird Uig on the Isle of Lewis at around 6pm on Friday July 28.

There is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.