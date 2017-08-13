Thought for the week

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Light on Korea

To set the mind on the Spirit is life and peace Romans 8:6

Many people are alarmed at North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and the threats of its leader Kim Jong-un. But are we aware of Korea’s past? At the end of the 19th century, an isolated Korea became the centre of wars between its powerful neighbours, China, Russia and Japan.

This resulted in Japanese occupation from 1910 until 1945. In the final days of World War II, Russian troops advanced from the north and the Americans from the south, dividing the nation.

The Korean War, 1950-1953, between North and South, left many dead and Korea’s infrastructure devastated.

Despite the suffering, Christianity in Korea grew. 1903 marked the start of the Great Korean Revival. Two lady missionaries began prayer meetings at the northern port of Wonsan.

At a Bible conference, a Scottish-Canadian doctor, Robert A. Hardie, confessed, with surprising candour for that time, his pride, hardness of heart and lack of faith. Striking a chord with the suffering Koreans, this opened the floodgates.

The Holy Spirit came with great power and many Koreans repented before the Lord. Further revival occurred in the capital Pyongyan. 14 million Koreans are now Christian.

Two ways are open for Korea’s future, military might or the Spirit of peace. Let us pray for the peaceful unification of Korea and for deliverance of Christians in North Korea

David James Glencruitten House