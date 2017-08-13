Guide makes hiking a walk in the park

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

New online walking guides have been published making enjoying a healthy self-guided stroll through Loch Lomond and the Trossachs a walk in the Park.

The handy new guides have been created to make it easier for people to enjoy short to medium distance walks in and around the park’s stunning and unique natural environment.

The guides focus on walks in the Cowal, Killin and Callander areas and can be easily printed or downloaded to a phone or tablet.

Each card provides a short description of the route, a detailed map and key information such as time to allow for each walk, distance, elevation, local and natural history and level of difficulty, ranging from easy to strenuous.

Among the recommended walks are the following.

Cowal area:

River Eachaig and Massan Circuit, 5km: a moderate walk featuring woodland paths and the old road along the banks of the Rivers Massan and Eachaig.

Kilmun Heritage Trail, 0.7km: a circular route through the historic village of Kilmun on the Holy Loch returning through a conifer forest.

Killin area:

Sron a’Clachain, 3km: a short but strenuous walk climbing steeply above Killin through lovely oak woods, before opening onto moorland to give fabulous views the length of Loch Tay and down over Killin itself.

Auchmore Circuit, 4km: an easy circular route on minor roads and track exploring the countryside surrounding Killin.

Callander area:

Callander Meadows, 1.8km: a very pleasant level riverside route with lots of wildlife and flowers by the River Teith.

Lower Woods, 3km: a moderate walk along an undulating path through the atmospheric mixed woodland to a viewpoint over the Menteith Hills.

The Glacier Trail, 4.7km: Explore some of the area’s geology on the low-level glacier trail, starting near the Roman Camp Hotel at the east end of Main Street and following a short stretch of the River Teith.

To download the new walking route guides go to www.lochlomond-trossachs.org/walking.