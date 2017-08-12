Oban researchers grade climate change

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir David Attenborough has said a major new publication, involving Oban researchers, that outlines the effects of climate change on UK seas and coastlines has ‘never been more important’.

Staff from the marine lab at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, Dunstaffnage, wrote for the report issued on July 28.

Named the UK Marine Climate Change Impacts Partnership (MCCIP), the report demonstrates the important effects climate change is having on UK seas and coastlines.

The publication follows on from the first MCCIP report card in 2006, which identified a range of impacts on the marine environment linked to climate change, and considered potential future effects.

These included warming seas, changes in the distribution of marine species and increased risks of coastal flooding.