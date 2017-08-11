Oban rugby club hosting ladies come-and-try sessions

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban rugby club is one of more than 20 clubs across the country to host free rugby taster sessions for women.

Women across Scotland are being invited to try rugby for the first time as part of Scottish Rugby’s #BeTheBestYou campaign to encourage women of all ages, body sizes and experience to give it a go.

The session at Oban rugby club will take place on August 29.

Laura MacCormic from Oban rugby club said: ‘We want to change perceptions about women’s rugby and capitalise on its growing popularity across Scotland to get more people playing at our club. Rugby really is everyone’s game.

‘Trying rugby is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Whatever your skill level, you’ll be welcomed with open arms. There’s nothing quite like the rugby community. It’s a fantastic way to get fit and try something new. You’ll also make friends for life.’

New players will have the chance to develop their skills at tailored sessions focusing on the enjoyment and social side as much as the sporting and personal development aspects.

Earlier this year, Scottish Rugby launched the #BeTheBestYou initiative with taster sessions at various rugby clubs. This summer they are looking to build on the success so far, with clubs hosting three to four sessions over the next two months for beginners. This is great timing for women who want to continue as they can join a team ahead of next season.

Sheila Begbie, Head of Women’s and Girl’s Rugby at Scottish Rugby said: ‘The first round of #BeTheBestYou taster sessions were a success with beginners trying rugby for the first time and loving it.

‘It’s great to see clubs backing our initiative, which highlights the positive benefits of playing rugby to women and girls. Step outside of your comfort zone and get along to a club this summer – you won’t regret it.’

Women’s and girls’ rugby continues to grow in Scotland with the number of teams increasing from 192 to 214 in the past year. At the elite level, Scotland secured its first Women’s Six Nations win since 2010 this season and Jade Konkel became Scotland’s first professional player. The objective is to raise the profile of the game, and ultimately increase participation, even further.

To find out where you can take part in a #BeTheBestYou taster sessions, visit www.scottishrugby.org/bestyou.