Oban lifeboat tows sailing ship to safety

The volunteer crew of Oban lifeboat were called out by the Coastguard to assist a 31-metre sailing ship in the Sound of Kerrera today (Friday).

At 7.48am, the Mora Edith MacDonald was paged to help the sailing training vessel which had lost power in the Sound of Kerrera with 17 people on board.

Oban lifeboat departed its berth at 7.55am and made the short journey to vessel, arriving alongside at 8.07am. The vessel was located close to the Kerrera ferry slip where it had anchored close inshore.

A tow line was established and, due to the location of the vessel, it was initially towed further south to give enough sea room to allow a turn to be made towards Oban.

While under tow, the crew of the sail training vessel managed to restore power to the engine and were therefore able to proceed towards Oban under their own power, escorted by the lifeboat.

The vessel arrived at the transit marina at Oban’s North Pier where Oban Coast Rescue Team were on hand to render assistance.

The ifeboat then returned to station, where she was ready for service

again by 9.20am.