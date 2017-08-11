Karine leads stellar cast at Colonsay fest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Singer/songwriter Karine Polwart returns to her musical roots to headline Colonsay’s 10th year celebrations.

Along with guitarist brother Steven Polwart and multi-instumentalist Inge Thomson, she will reprise her appearance at the first festival in 2007.

Ceol Cholasa 2017 will span the week from Tuesday to Sunday, September 12 to 17, and the organisers are delighted to have representatives from the four bands that started it all off.

Festival director Keith Johnston said: ‘We are delighted to welcome back old friends but very excited to have the new wave in Scottish music represented by the Elephant Sessions and Inyal.’

Also confirmed, among others, are Kathleen MacInnes, Anthony John Clarke, Iain MacFarlane, Rallion, Lorn Macdougall and the superb fiddler Ryan Young accompanied by Colonsay regular Jenn Butterworth.

For information and tickets. www.ceolcholasa.co.uk or www.colonsay.org.