Great Oban Raft Race really floated my boat

What a hectic weekend we’ve just had, writes BID4Oban town ambassador Kay MacDonald.

The Great Oban Raft Race was fabulous as always with a fantastic turnout of spectators and – although I shouldn’t have favourites – the raft by Autoglass with the dinosaur was great, as was the fact that they donated the dinosaur to be raffled by Oban and Lorn Lions.

It has also been good to see the new pontoons so busy.

I’ve spoken to so many people who are enjoying a walk along to look at all the boats berthed there.

The town has a real buzz to it just now, despite the weather, and August promises to keep it going.

We have the Argyllshire Gathering to look forward to later in the month and a variety of cruise ships will be calling, of varying sizes, from some holding a few hundred passengers to those holding more than 1,000. And they’re all very welcome.

For those of you still entertaining children for the last gasp of the holidays, I would again recommend the cinema,

I was entertaining my godson today and really didn’t expect to enjoy Cars 3 as much as I did. I even made him sit through the credits to find out who did the voices.

We also enjoyed a visit to the Ocean Explorer Centre in Dunbeg one day. I thought it was fantastic, especially for slightly older children.

For the music lovers among us, I’m quite excited about another live screening at the cinema. This time it’s Carmen on the Lake on Thursday September 14. I’ve always wanted to see Carmen and this version sounds beautiful.

So it’s still all go and likely to stay that way for the rest of the month.

The photograph last week was taken at the memorial for those lost at sea in the park beyond the war memorial, always a beautiful walk along and a lovely place to sit. For this week’s you need to keep looking up.