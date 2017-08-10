Double call-out for Oban lifeboat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The volunteer crew of Oban lifeboat were called to two separate incidents on Tuesday evening this week.

At around 10pm, the Mora Edith MacDonald was tasked by Stornoway Coastguard to investigate a vessel adrift and potentially causing a hazard to navigation off Fort William.

The lifeboat left her berth at at 10.08pm, proceeding 30 nautical miles to Fort William. At 11.10pm, as the lifeboat was passing through the Corran Narrows, it was established via the Fort William Coast Rescue Team that the vessel had been brought to a mooring by a fishing vessel in the area.

The lifeboat stood down, arriving back at her berth at 12.15am.

En route back from the previous call-out, Stornoway Coastguard requested the lifeboat assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with the medical transfer of a 13-year-old child from Mull and Iona Community Hospital to the mainland.

Two ambulance technicians arrived at the berth. However, due to medication that had been given to the child, a paramedic, rather than a technician, was required which was facilitated via air ambulance.

Oban lifeboat stood down and was ready for service by 12.40am.