Car and van theft: duo appear in Oban Sheriff Court

Following an appeal on Facebook and an investigation by police in Oban and Taynuilt, last Friday morning a man and a woman appeared from custody at Oban Sheriff Court charged with theft of motor vehicles.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes was on the bench.

The pair made no plea or declaration.

The two, 41-year-old Euion Smith, of 3 Millpark Terrace, Oban, and Melissa McLaughlin, 26, of 3A Millpark Terrace, jointly face two charges of stealing vehicles on July 29 and between July 30 and 31.

Smith was further charged with two counts of driving without insurance on the same dates. He was also charged with two instances of driving with only a provisional licence.

Trial dates have been set for September 12 (intermediate diet) and October 11 for the full trial. The two accused were released on bail.

Police Scotland reminded vehicle owners and drivers that car theft in the area remains very unusual but advised people to take precautions to secure cars.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Keep your car off the street if possible. If you’re at home and you have a garage, then use it. Make sure you lock both the car and the garage.

‘Always secure and lock your car, and remove the keys. It is likely to invalidate your insurance if you don’t do this.

‘If you don’t have a garage, make use of the driveway if you have one. If parking in public or using airport parking, look for a car park with the Park Mark sign. These designated car parks have complied with specific measures to deter crime and anti-social behaviour.

‘Lock all items out of sight. Don’t leave anything on display and take valuables with you.

‘If you have a satnav, hide the cradle and take the system with you. Don’t forget to wipe the suction marks off the window. If you have personal correspondence in the vehicle, then take it with you.

‘Use an electronic or mechanical immobiliser such as a steering lock and if you have an alarm, then make sure it is set.’