Announcements for dates 05/08/17 -11/08/17

GOLDEN WEDDING

YOUNG – MORRISON – Wallace and Eilidh were married on August 8, 1967 in Dervaig Parish Church by the late Rev A D MacRae and Rev Bremner.

DEATHS

CLEAVE – At Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban on August 8, 2017, aged 85 years, Colin. C. Cleave, beloved husband to Anne, a dear father and grandfather. Forever loved, forever remembered.

FARMER – Suddenly but peacefully, at home 8b Longsdale Terrace, Oban, in his 51st year, Andrew James, (Bear), son of the late Anne McQuade and step son of John McQuade and brother of Tony. Will be sadly missed.

JACKSON – Peacefully, surround by the loving staff at Lynn of Lorne Nursing Home on Tuesday August 1, 2017, Christina Jackson (née Rankin). Widow of Jack Jackson.

MACCOLL – Peacefully and surrounded by family at Bowman Court, Craignure on August 1, 2017, Donnie MacColl, formerly of Grouse Cottage, Fanmore in his 96th year, dearly beloved husband of Jeannie, loving father of Heather, Angus, Dondie, Sheena and Rona, adored Seanair of his 13 grandchildren and precious Sinn Seanair of his 10 great-grandchildren. Sorely missed by many. Service of Celebration of Donnie’s life took place in Salen and Ulva Parish Church followed by interment in Pennygown Cemetery on August 8, 2017.

MACDONALD – Suddenly, at home on Saturday August 5, 2017 Johnnie Ruadh, Achaphubil. Much loved and will be sadly missed by Teen, Gordon, Lauren and Beth. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday August 15, 2017 at 12 noon in St. John’s R.C Church Caol; thereafter to Kilmallie cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Invernevis House Care Home can be given at the church door or forwarded to John McLellan Funeral Directors, Dudley Road, Fort William.

MACINNES – Peacefully at home, with her two girls by her side on Tuesday August, 1, 2017, Mary (née Speirs), beloved wife of the late Hamish, dearly loved mum of Catherine and Rosemary and mother-in-law to Tom and the late Andrew. The most loving LaLa to Mary, Iain Hamish, Fergus, Ruairidh, Katie and Charlotte and a dear and close friend to Vic. Mary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service was held on Tuesday August 8, 2017.

MACKINNON – Suddenly but peacefully at home on August 4, 2017, aged 69 years, Alastair MacKinnon, beloved husband of Janet, a dear brother to Maureen and ‘Mac’ and uncle to Coinneach and Caitriona. Sadly missed.

MACLEAN – Colin Hector. Colin, formerly from Meigle, Perthshire and the youngest son of the late Donald and Christine Maclean (Meigle and Isle of Eigg) died peacefully in his sleep at Okehampton Community Hospital on August 7, 2017 aged 57 years. Colin will be so very missed by all his family and friends. Service to take place at St Paul’s Chapel, Exeter Crematorium on August 22 at 1pm with a wake to follow in Okehampton. Family flowers only please and any donations to go to Hospiscare via Funeral Directors. All enquiries and donations please enquire to: The Co-operative Funeralcare, 9 East Street, Okehampton, EX20 1AS Tel: 01837 52847.

STEVENSON – Margaret, aged 93.passed peacefully at the Lynn of Lorne Care Home on Thursday August 3, 2017.

VENNARD – Peacefully at home with her family, on August 2, 2017, aged 67 years, Stella, beloved wife of the late Frederick Vennard ‘Freddie Fly’, a much loved mum, granny and great-granny. Sadly missed.

WRIGHT – Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on August 7, 2017, aged 68 years, Lexy (formerly McLaughlin), adored wife of George Wright, much loved mum to Bruce, Hazel, Paula, Steven and Melissa and beloved Nannie to Alana, Ryan, Dylan and Liam. Funeral will take place at Oban Parish Church, Glencruitten Road, Oban on Tuesday August 15 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Pennyfuir Cemetery.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – The family of the late Cathy Campbell would like to thank everyone who sent cards and messages at this very sad time. A special thank you to the medical staff for all their help over the last few years. Thanks also to the Reverend Dugald Cameron, Catriona and everyone at Hoeys and to all who attended the church service. The collection for Marie Curie Cancer Care raised £247.20.

MEMORIAMS

ALLAN – In loving memory of my mother Cathie, who passed away August 12, 1977, aged 54. Always in my thoughts.

– John.

DEMPSTER – Margaret (née MacIver). In loving memory of Nellie who blessed us with her presence from July 5, 1969 until August 9, 2010. Nellie, my music, my song, my forever friend. – C.x P.S. Thank you for all the rainbows my friend.

DIGNAN – In loving memory of Grace. Loving and kind in all her ways

Upright and just till the end of her days

Sincere and true in her heart and mind

Beautiful memories she left behind

Still loved and missed.

– Andrew and family.

MACCALLUM – In loving memory of The Very Rev Norman Donald MacCallum who died on July 31, 2016. Sadly missed husband, dad, father-in-law, grandpa and brother.

MACEWAN – In loving memory of Charles who died suddenly on August 12, 1997, age 30.

If memories bring us closer

We are never far apart

For you are always in our thoughts

And forever in our hearts

Missed every day

– Mum and all the family

MACINNES – 1st anniversary. Precious memories of our beloved mum, granny and great-granny Peggy, who sadly died on August 13, 2016.

Thank you for the years we shared

The love you gave,

the way you cared

Deep in our hearts your memory is kept

Too dearly loved to ever forget

Love and miss you always

– Your loving family Eriskay and Oban.

MACKECHNIE – In loving memory of my beloved husband Angus, who died August 11, 2005. Also remembering loved ones and friends no longer with us.

Time passes memories stay

Quietly remembered every day.

– Grace.

MACKECHNIE – In loving memory of Angus a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who passed away at Killin on August 11, 2005.

Sadly missed.

– MacKechnie Family, Balfron, Kilmalieu, Oban and Fort William.

MACINNES – DOUGLAS – In memory of our beloved daughter Eilidh MacInnes, who passed away August 9, 2014, aged 44.

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent the tears that fall

Living our lives without you

Is the saddest part of all

From you loving Mum and Dad xx, brother Roddy xx and family xx

MACLACHLAN – Treasured memories of a loving mum and gran Fodie, who died August 11, 2016.

If memories bring us closer

We are never far apart

You are always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts

– Christine and Alasdair, Blairgowrie and Steven and Alison, Muir of Ord.

NICHOLSON – Treasured memories of dad Malcolm, died August 11, 2001.

Forever in our thoughts

Sadly missed.

– The Nicholson family.

POTTER – Treasured memories of a dear husband, father and Danda, Thomas Potter, who died at An Airigh, Dalmally on August 15, 1980. Loved and remembered always by his wife Catherine and family.

SCOTT – In loving memory of Donald, who passed away August 15, 2011. Time rolls on, but memories last, no longer in our lives but always in our hearts, loved and remembered every day. – Mum, Archie, Fiona, Calum and families.

STEELE – In loving memory of my precious son James, who was taken from me so tragically on August 8, 2011.

In my heart you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day

– Mum xx

STEELE – To our beloved fiancé and daddy James, who was taken from us on August 8, 2011.

In our thoughts every day

In our hearts forever

Love always

– Michelle, Megan and Jamie.

xxx