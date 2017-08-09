What’s on in Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Get out your dancing shoes on Saturday August 12 for Kilmallie Community Centre’s Lochaber Old Time Dance night. Starting at 8pm and running until midnight, music will be provided by Bruce Lindsay and his Scottish Dance Band. Tickets are priced £7, which includes tea and a raffle.

Staff and volunteer members of Caol-based Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for Sight and Hearing Support will be in Ardnamurchan on Monday August 14. The team will be at Acharacle Medical Practice from 10.30am until 11.30am and at Dail Mhor Care Home, Strontian, from 12.30pm until 1.30pm. At both venues, the LSC representatives will offer help and advice to those with a sight or hearing loss. They will also supply NHS hearing aid batteries and re-tubing for hearing aids. No appointment necessary.

There will be two blood donor sessions in the Nevis Centre, Fort William, on Wednesday August 16. The first session will run from 1.30-4pm, with the second from 5-7.15pm. The sessions are by appointment only. To book a place call 03459 090999 by the day before.