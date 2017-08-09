Shinty fundraiser boosts Gary’s push for treatment

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friends and family of a Fort William man with multiple sclerosis (MS) turned out in force last weekend, raising more than £5,000 towards ground-breaking treatment.

As part of a push to raise £45,000 to send Gary Campbell to Mexico for stem cell treatment, a packed day of events was organised last Sunday.

Gary, 29, was diagnosed with primary progressive MS three months ago and his friends and family have since launched a fundraising campaign so he can receive Hematopoietic Stem Cell Treatment (HSCT), which aims to combat MS.

Sunday’s fundraising culminated in a shinty match and stalls at An Aird. Two teams made up of former pupils of Caol and Banavie primary schools’ shinty teams, some of whom haven’t played since, took to the field in an exhibition match in aid of Gary. In a good spirited encounter, the Caol side won 4-1.

Baking and face-painting stalls and a raffle also helped draw the crowds as plenty of families turned up to join in the fun and to support Gary’s cause.

The day’s events raised an incredible £5,460. An evening at Roobarb night club on Friday and a Teddy Toddle on Saturday raised even more.

Leanne Crawford, Gary’s partner, said: ‘We’re shocked by the turnout and support. We tried to count everyone on the field on Sunday but couldn’t. There was well over 100.’

‘A huge thank you to Ann and Peter MacIntyre who organised the events on Sunday. They’ve been great and it meant Gary and I had little to do on the day. We’d also like to thank the Black family who have donated money towards Gary’s cause which was very generous. Thank you also to Stuart Whyte who kindly donated £500.’

Leanne continued: ‘We reckon we have now raised between £11,000 and £12,000 in only eight weeks, which is outstanding.’

Although he wasn’t able to attend, Gary said he was overwhelmed with the turnout on Sunday and thanked everyone for their continued support.