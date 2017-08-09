Parking charges may be extended in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

People in Oban are being invited to give their views on parking charge proposals for the town.

While many people are complaining on social media about the changes, only a few have made their concerns known through the official consultation.

Residents, businesses and visitors have until September 1 to give feedback to the council.

Roads spokesman Councillor Roddy McCuish said: ‘These proposals are intended to make it easier for people to find a parking space in our busy, popular town, reduce the number of people not parking properly and help people who have a blue badge to park where they need to.

‘We welcome people’s views and I would encourage them to let us know what they think.’

The proposals in the draft new Traffic Regulation Order include:

The first 30 minutes free to bays on George Street, Corran Esplanade, William Street, Queen’s Park Place and Argyll Square.

On-street parking charges on Gallanach Road and Ganavan Road.

Year round parking charges in Longsdale (Atlantis), Lochavullin and all other car parks in the town.

Tariff to be first two hours free and thereafter: 15 minutes, 30 pence; 30 minutes, 50 pence; 45 minutes, 80 pence; and one hour, £1.

Residents can read the full set of proposals for the Traffic Regulation Order and find out how to respond at: https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/transport-and-streets/our-roads-regulations-and-limits