MP says phone signal on islands is not good enough

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

EE/Orange customers in Uig, Lewis and Barra are continuing to experience problems with mobile signals.

Customers in Uig have been without a signal since the end of June and in Barra from beginning of July.

EE has confirmed to Angus MacNeil MP that engineers have been on site in Uig over the past week but as yet there is no resolution to the problem. In Barra, the company says it has issues at two different sites but hopes to have engineers working there later this week though it does not guarantee a fast fix.

Mobile customers in Barra who are with mobile company Three are also affected as Three uses the EE/Orange masts.

Mr MacNeil said: ‘I have been in touch with EE/Orange over the past few weeks and have impressed on them the need for a speedy resolution to these faults.

‘Despite recent press releases and engineers being onsite, customers are still without a service and this is not good enough.

‘People in these areas rely heavily on mobile phones and the loss of service has a big effect on all aspects of life, in particular for calling emergency services. Lack of a mobile signal could result in delays in getting help and add to already stressful situations.

‘I am continuing to push all mobile operators to upgrade to 4G and to co-operate to ensure improvements to communications within the Western Isles.’