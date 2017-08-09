Mountain rescue charity tin stolen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sometime between Friday July 21 and Sunday July 23, a Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team charity collection tin was stolen from the reception of Linnhe Lochside Holidays Caravan Park, Corpach.

Anyone with any information about the theft should contact Fort William Police Station on telephone number 101 quoting incident number NP/6421/17.