Frustration grows as health centre bus shelter still not replaced

Frustration is mounting in Fort William over a long delay in replacing the health centre bus shelter.

A temporary shelter was erected at the site in February, after the original was knocked down by a bus last July.

The Lochaber Times contacted Bidwells to get an update on the situation.

A spokesperson for Bidwells property consultants, which is acting on behalf of the owner of the land on which the shelter is situated, said: ‘We are acutely aware of the frustration this has caused amongst bus passengers. We have been battling to get this issue resolved for many months and have been faced with one obstacle after another.

‘We had hoped the new, bespoke bus shelter would have been installed by now but it has been delayed by protracted negotiations with other parties involved.

‘We are as keen as the passengers for a shelter to be erected as soon as possible and we are doing all we can to progress the matter.’