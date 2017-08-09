Council congratulates pupils on exam results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Pupils in schools across Argyll and Bute are being congratulated for their hard work in exams.

Results this week show – National 4: 1,551 awards with a 100 per cent pass rate; National 5: 3,744 awards with an 81.4 per cent pass rate; Higher certificates: 2,202 awards and a 75.9 per cent pass rate; and Advanced Highers: 227 awards with a 77.2 per cent pass rate.

Argyll and Bute Council’s education spokeswoman Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘Congratulations go to all of our young people throughout Argyll and Bute for their success in their exams.

‘We want to ensure that our young people are equipped to secure and sustain positive destinations and achieve success in life.

‘Supporting our pupils to get the best possible outcomes is a priority for the council and the success of these exam results is down to the hard work of pupils and teachers, and the support and encouragement of parents and guardians. My sincere thanks to everyone involved in supporting our young people.

‘It’s important to remember, however, that some students may not have got the results they had hoped for. For young people in this situation, we have support in place and staff available to help them explore various options.’

Any young person needing further support or advice should contact their school.