Tight contest for August medal at Fort William Golf Club

FORT William Golf Club hosted the August medal on Saturday, August 5, with both sections proving competitive. Jason Wallace finished on top in Section one, while Craig Jamieson beat Sam Lees to win section two. The results are as follows: gents – section one – 1 Jason Wallace, net 70 (84-14); 2 Gareth Lee, net 71 (83-12); 3 Eric Wallace, net 72 (78-6); section two – 1 Craig Jamieson, net 71 (97-26); 2 Sam Lees, net 72 (95-23).

The senior medal was played on Sunday August 6, with Ronald MacDonald narrowly winning. The results are as follows: 1 Ronald MacDonald, net 62 (74-12); 2 Brian Gillespie, net 63 (75-12); 3 Henry MacDonald, net 64 (75-11).

Ladies: Also taking place on Sunday August 6, the captain’s prize competition got underway with Rosemary Macintyre finishing in the top spot. The results are as follows: 1 Rosemary Macintyre, net 74 (86-12); 2 Iona Cameron, net 82 (102-20); 3 Helen Brian, net 85 (106-21).