This week’s walks

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

The walk leader is to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy.

You can walk three times with the club before joining. Further information at www.lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk. Lochaber and Lorn Ramblers Group can be contacted by email on info@lochaberandlorn-ramblers.org.uk.

Today (Thursday August 10)

An Caisteal and Beinn a’ Chroin

Crianlarich.

Start at the long lay-by on the A82 2Km SW of Crianlarich, NN369238. Follow the track SE, under the railway, across the River Falloch and continue for about 1 Km to a junction.

Leave the track and head S up to Sron Garbh, 709m.

Continue S along the bumps and turns of Twistin Hill and climb the N ridge of An Caisteal to its summit, 995m.

Descend S, curving SSE to the col, Bealach Buidhe at 805mEX. Climb steeply on a zig-zag path through crags to the summit plateua of of Beinn a Chroin.

The Munro summit is at NN387185 – the central summit, 942m. It can be difficult to identify.

There is a small lochan 28m to the east of it. Continue to the East Top, 940m, then descend its N ridge into Coire Earb. Follow the River Falloch down the glen until the track appears leading back to the start.

Distance: 12km. Height to climb 1,000m.

Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban, at 8.55am or Glencoe village car park at 9.05am.

Walk leader Toril Frantzen, 07788 264007.

Sunday August 13

Creag Dhubh, Newtonmore.

Creag Dhubh lies in the foothills of the Monadhliath Mountains near Newtonmore, overlooking the upper Spey Valley.

Although of modest height, it is rugged with impressive crags, and dominates the area. The views from the summit are extensive and include both the Cairngorms and the western hills.

Start on the A86 opposite Auchmore farm, where limited parking is available, NN6656794690. Pass through the gate 200m to the W and head N up the track to NN662952. Leave the track and head E across the hillside for 600m to the Monument at the top of some crags. Without losing much height, cross the small valley to the N to reach a faint path that leads up to the top of the crags opposite.

Follow the path NE above the cliffs, towards the SW ridge of Creag Dubh. Climb the ridge to its summit, 756m. Continue NE on the ridge to a col and climb to the small summit of An Torr, 614m. From the E end of its summit plateau, find a path leading down NE, steeply at first through birch scrub and bracken, to reach the track at NN7017098973. Turn right and follow farm tracks to reach the A86 just before the bridge over the River Calder.

Distance: 10km. Height to climb 490m.

Meet at Fort William Woollen Mill at 9.20am.

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Please see full walk details at www.nevishillwalking.club.

If you would like to go out on the walk please contact club secretary Suzanne Theobald on 01397 701783 or email enquiries@nevishillwalking.club.

Saturday August 12

Creise (1,100m, Munro)

Beinn Mhic Chasgaig (864m, Corbett)

Park at the Ski Centre NN266525. Head WNW across the moor below Creag Dhubh for 2km to the Allt Cam Ghlinne.

Cross the burn and head SW to reach the N ridge of Sròn na Creise. Climb the ridge and continue to the summit of Stob a’Ghlais Choire, 996m. Continue S to Creise, then a further 500m S before heading SSW down ridge to col. Head NW then N to summit of Beinn Mhic Chasgaig. Descend by NNE ridge. Ford river Etive to road and 2nd car.

Distance: 11km. Height to climb:, 900m.

Suggested by Gavin Theobald and co-ordinated by Suzanne Theobald.