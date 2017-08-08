Sunshine pulls the crowds at 69th Dunvegan Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Unexpected summer sunshine on Saturday had visitors flocking to the 69th Dunvegan Show.

The event was once again organised by members of Duirinish and Bracadale Agricultural Association who reported gate entries for 2017 were up on previous years and a record number of show entries, particularly in the sheep section.

In the livestock section, judge Margaret MacDonald had the unenviable task of choosing the Champion of Champions. The coveted title, the Margaret Mackinnon Memorial Cup, was won by Angus Beaton of Gesto with a two crop Cheviot ewe. Reserve overall was handed to Robert MacDonald, of Uiginish, for his Charolais cross stot calf.

Competitions in home produce, horticulture, handicrafts, fleeces and children’s sections were judged throughout the event with trophies and prizes handed out at the end of the day in the show tent.

The popular dog show proved a hit with the crowds with top dog of the year Tan, a Kelpie cross, handled by Lewis MacLeod of Dunvegan.

Among other attractions were the Drakes of Hazard, a formidable sheepdog and duck display team, and the wee Highland Dancers who charmed their audiences in the sunshine. There was also a lively drumming display and a rousing skirl of the pipes with Isle of Skye Youth Pipe Band. Pony rides, a tug of war competition, refreshment and information stalls, ice-cream and popcorn all helped to make the day a huge success for organisers, visitors and exhibitors.

Show chairman Iain Beaton said: ‘The Dunvegan show once again proved popular with locals and tourists. Numbers through the gate were up on recent years as show-goers enjoyed unexpected fine weather. The quantity and quality of entries across all sections was outstanding, with the sheep section, in particular, enjoying a record number of entries.

‘Mark Wylie’s Drakes of Hazard demonstration as well as many other attractions provided excellent entertainment throughout the day.’

RESULTS

Children’s prizes

Music, highest marks instrument section 1, Trophy Shirley and Late Bill Richmond: Artur Milczarek.

Highest marks instrument section 2 Trophy, Rev Ted Redhead: Daniel Warby.

Children’s Photography, Class 1 Cup, Anne Trimmer: Kathleen MacDonald.

Children’s Art, Best young artist (8 and under): Ceitidh Morag Macgregor.

Best young artist (9 and over): Maggie Castle.

Overall children

Primary School with most points in Art section, Challenge Cup Family of the Late Julia Davies: Dunvegan Primary School.

Primary School with most points overall, Show Committee Shield: Dunvegan Primary School

Child with most points, Challenge Cup (show): Kathleen MacDonald

Photography

Winning picture, Anne and Dave Trimmer Cup: David McGough.

Art Class 1 Winner, The Wilding Family Shield: Margaret Bird.

Class 2 Winner: Brae Fasach Gallery Voucher: Margaret Bird.

Handicrafts

Class 11, Island at the Edge Shield: Paddy Wilding

Best article of crochet, Margaret Mackinnon Cup: Beverly Dodds.

Best exhibit from classes 1-11, Jean Buchan Memorial Cup, Gill Adams.

Best hand knitted garment, Paton and Baldwin Shield, An Salter.

Most points in handicrafts, The Late Mrs Stewart Challenge Cup: Linda Jackson.

Home Produce

Best exhibit in home produce, Hamper: Heather Brennan.

Best Clootie Dumpling, Jessie Khaliq Shield: Beverly Dodds.

Most points in Home Produce, Dunvegan WRI Challenge Cup: Christine Maclean.

Flowers

Most points in flower arranging, Late Mary Macdonald Cup: Moira Campbell.

Horticulture

Best pot plant, Denis Alston Cup: Moira Campbell.

Best potatoes, Ardmore Memorial Trophy: Linda Jackson.

Most Points in Horticulture, Sligachan Memorial Trophy: Linda Jackson.

Fleece

Best fleece in Show, Calum Macleod Memorial Trophy: Aileen Jones.

Sheep

Best sheep any other breed, Calum MacPhee Shield: Cameron MacDonald, Borve. Best hand-reared lamb: Rachel Leitch, Uiginish.

Best group of ewe, gimmer and ewe lamb (confined), The Late K Campbell Challenge Shield: Yasmin Milburn, Edinbane.

Cheviot – Best cheviot female, Clydesdale Bank Cup: Angus Beaton, Gesto. Best cheviot ewe in milk, The Late Alistair Campbell challenge cup: Angus Beaton, Gesto. Best cheviot lamb : Robert MacDonald, Uiginsh. Best cheviot in confined, Kenny Munro Shield: Calum Macrae, Edinbane.Crofter with most points in cheviot confined, Crofters Federation Trophy: (Tie) Jamie MacKinnon, Struanmore and Yasmin Milburn, Edinbane. Champion home-bred cheviot, The Late Mrs O Martin Challenge Cup: Angus Beaton, Gesto with a 2 Crop Ewe.

Blackface — Best group of ewe, gimmer and ewe lamb (confined),The Late Mr and Mrs Campbell Challenge Shield: John Angus MacCusbic, Totarder. Best BF female, The Late Sinclair Aytoun Cup: Donnie Mackinnon, Holmisdale. Best BF ewe in milk, The Late Mr David Beaton challenge cup: Neil Montgomery, Ose. Best Blackface in confined, Donnie Mackinnon Shield: Cameron MacDonald, Borve. Crofter with most points in BF confined, Crofters Federation Trophy: Cameron MacDonald, Borve. Champion home-bred BF, Shirley and Late Bill Richmond Challenge Cup: Donnie Mackinnon, Holmisdale. Champion Blackface: John Angus MacCusbic, Totarder with Shearling Ram

Best ewe with twins, Daniel Wheeler Cup: Cameron MacDonald, Borve.

Reserve Champion In Sheep, The Late Audrey Martin Husabost Challenge Trophy: John Angus MacCusbic, Totarder with Shearling Ram.

Champion Sheep, Dunvegan Hotel Cup: Angus Beaton, of Gesto, with a Two Crop Ewe.

Cattle

Best Cow in milk or in calf, The Late Ewen MacRae WEG Challenge Cup: Willie Nicolson, Glenconon. Crofter with most points in cattle section, Scottish Crofting Federation Trophy: Willie Nicolson, Glenconon. Best calf: Robert MacDonald, Uiginish. Best calf (opposite sex): Robert MacDonald, Uiginish. Best pair of calves: Robert MacDonald, Uiginish. Best non-dairy heifer: Chris Campbell, Drynoch.

Reserve Champion in Cattle Class, The Late Ewen MacRae, Crossal Challenge Shield: Willie Nicolson, Glenconon.

Champion in Cattle Class: The Late John Macleod of Macleod Estates Challenge Trophy: Robert MacDonald, Uiginish with a Charolais cross stot calf.

Champion of Champions

Champion of Champions, Margaret Mackinnon Memorial Cup: Angus Beaton, Gesto with a two crop Cheviot ewe.

Dog Show

Best in show 2017: ‘Tan’ Kelpie x handled by Lewis MacLeod, Dunvegan.

Best Veteran: ‘Scooter’ 14 year-old Poodle, handled by T. Brunton, Cupar.

Best Puppy: ‘Skye’ Border Collie, handled by Ewen Campbell, Uig.

Best Dog: ‘Mac’ Cocker Spaniel, handled Lorne Graham, Dunblane.

Best Bitch: ‘Breagha’ Spaniel x, handled by Cindy Latton, Portree.

Best Terrier: ‘Daisy’ Wheaten X, handled by Rachel Short, London.

Best Collie: ‘Molly’ handled by Ray Latham, Bornesketaig.

Childs Best Friend: ‘Tan’ Kelpie x, handled by Lewis MacLeod, Dunvegan.

Best Condition: ‘Mac’ Cocker Spaniel, handled by Lorne Graham, Dunblane.

Most Appealing Eyes: ‘Moss’ Border Collie, handled by Guy Perks, owned by Marion MacPherson, Husabost.

Waggiest Tail: ‘Honey’ Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, handled by Sue Coombes, Oban.

Best Party Trick: ‘Tan’ Kelpie x, handled by Lewis MacLeod, Dunvegan.