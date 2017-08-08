Skye police and farmers join forces

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new scheme aimed at reducing crime in rural areas was launched at the weekend in Portree.

The Rural Watch service covering Skye, Lochalsh and Lochcarron is a joint project between Police Scotland and NFU Scotland and was set up to raise awareness of the risks of criminal activity in rural areas. The scheme was launched at the Skye Agricultural Show on Saturday.

Jake Sayles, NFU senior agent and group secretary, said: ‘Unfortunately, rural crime is on the increase. Thefts from farms of quad bikes, tools and even heating oil have been reported recently and it could happen to anyone.

‘The scheme encourages people to sign up to get text, phone or email alerts of suspicious activity in their area and they will also receive advice on how to keep their property safe.’

Inspector Lynda Allan of the Lochaber and Skye Police, said: ‘By joining the Rural Watch scheme, participants will receive alerts and advice by phone, text or email keeping them informed about crime and other threats in their area.

‘Instead of waiting for a crime to happen, it’s better to make people aware of the possible risks in their area and educate them. Like the really successful Neighbourhood Watch scheme, we hope this initiative will help to reduce crime and the fear of crime as well as encourage people to think about safety and security, both for themselves and for their community.’

To join Rural Watch or for information, visit www.ruralwatchscotland.co.uk