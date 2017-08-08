Retexturing programme to get underway on A82, A85 and A828

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Work begins this week at a number of locations on the A82, A85 and A828 trunk roads to carry out a programme of carriageway retexturing to restore skid-resistance on the road surface.

The work will see over 2km of carriageway retextured across five locations on the A82, A85 and A828.

The programme will involve using an innovative shot-blasting method where specialist machinery rapidly fires ball-bearings at the road surface to restore skid resistance at each location, helping to improve road safety at these sites.

The sites include:

A82 Letter Findlay, A82 River Coe, A85 Stonefield, A85 Cruachan Visitor Centre and A828 south of Benderloch

The work will begin on Tuesday August 8for five days between 8am to 7pm each day. Each scheme will take a day to complete.

The roads will remain open throughout the improvements, however to ensure the safety of road workers and road users, a stop-go traffic management system will be in operation during working hours.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org<http:/ /www.trafficscotland.org/> or twitter @trafficscotland.