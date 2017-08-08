Raft fleet victorious as no-one sinks

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Eight rafts lined up along a busy Oban Bay for the Oban Lions’ charity race on Saturday.

‘The first idiot back is the winner,’ explained Ian Hall of Autoglass, who had returned for their fifth raft race with Jurassic Ark, sporting a six-foot inflatable dinosaur, which was auctioned for charity afterwards. ‘It is exceptionally flexible because it is so light,’ forewarned Ian. ‘It bends like a banana.’

Their ark-banana faced the Oban Air Cadets’ pallet streamlined by a cut-out Vulcan bomber and a comfy stool. ‘The wreckage will wash ashore,’ predicted one of its three co-pilots.

The Campbell and Keys families from Kerrera pinned their hopes on Jabberwocky: a surfboard strapped to planks, flagons and buoy stabilisers. ‘A powerful force,’ skipper Moley Campbell called it. ‘This year we are going to win. We have spent the last hour and a half in it.’

The RNLI team’s eight paddlers sat on plastic chairs to power their sturdy Mora Less catamaran, decorated like the Oban lifeboat patrolling the bay. Eyeing up the competition beside them was TSL’s Adventurer, a first-time entrant hoping for a podium finish, whose ‘constructive thinking’ had deployed underground pipes for flotation.

Oban Distillery’s Rafty McRaftface reappeared to beat last year’s third placing, versus the Ledaig Loonies in their Yellow Submarine, which they hoped to keep afloat with strapped-on fence posts, but confidence was not high, given the amount of water they were hauling out of it.

Last to arrive was a crew of Scottish pirates making final-second repairs to their Heath Robinson galleon called Fawnti (pieces), as race commodore Graham MacQueen announced the start.

The race, from George Street beach round to the far end of North Pier and back, started tightly but ended decisively, with ‘unstable’ Rafty McRaftface comfortably powering in first thanks to ‘good spirits’ (a dram of 14-year-old whisky) in front of a ‘too heavy’ and ‘slightly leaking’ Mora Less.

The Jurassic Ark came in a strong third, followed by the Yellow Submarine, the Adventurer, the Fawnti (pieces), then the Vulcan and finally the Jabberwocky. All vessels stayed afloat, finished intact, and there were no disqualifications for going the wrong way, unlike last year.

So it was a victory of sorts for all the teams, but especially for the Oban Lions who successfully organised their fifth race, and the charities who will benefit from the fundraising total, which will soon be added up.