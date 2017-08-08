New defibrillator installed at Bonawe

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Anyone who suffers heart failure in Bonawe will have an opportunity to get treatment quickly.

After campaigning and raising funds over a number of years, the hamlet on the north coast of Loch Etive now has its own defibrillator.

‘We are delighted to see this life-saving machine installed in Bonawe,’ said Tony Dalgaty, community councillor for Ardchattan. Tony has been working with various bodies over the past year to have the device installed.

The defibrillator is located behind the telephone box at Kenmore Cottages and is attached to the BT building and is highly visible.

Tony thanked David Moodie, at BT Inverness, for fitting the device to the building and supporting the project.

A defibrillator gives the heart an electric shock in cases of cardiac arrest. Research shows that applying a controlled shock within five minutes of collapse provides the best possible chances of survival.

Defibrillators can be used effectively without previous training. However, the British Heart Foundation Scotland said that people who attend an awareness session react with greater confidence and speed.

Information and awareness sessions are planned for the area over the next few months, including a session at Ardchattan Primary School. Details of dates and times will be advertised locally.

Ardchattan Community Council (CC) has also secured defibrillators for Benderloch and Barcaldine, which will be installed in the near future.

The CC is grateful for the assistance received from Oban, Lorn and the Isles Health and Wellbeing Network, Taynuilt Medical Practice, D J Barr, Masonic Lodge Taynuilt and the British Heart Foundation.