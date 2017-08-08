Lochaber pupils’ exam success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After weeks of waiting, Lochaber secondary pupils got their exam results on Tuesday.

At Ardnamurchan High School Kay Christian, S4, achieved six As at National 5; Kate Bradley, S5, got three Highers at A and one Advanced Higher at A; Mary Ellen MacIntyre, S6, achieved two Highers at A and B and two Advanced Highers at A; and Hannah Hunter, S6, achieved two Highers and one Advanced Higher at A, and a further Higher at B and an Advanced Higher at B.

Charlie Anne Pleming, S6, has been accepted to Oxford University after achieving two As at Higher and two As at Advanced Higher, meaning she has now achieved an A in all her National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers during her school career.

In Kinlochleven, Hannah Newson, S6, achieved five As at Higher, following her six As at National 5 last year. Four other Kinlochleven High School pupils – S5’s Freyja Ward, Alex Dent, Lewis Heriot and Josh MacFarlane – got six straight As at National 5.

Head teacher Rebecca Machin said: ‘I am so proud of all the Kinlochleven High School pupils who have taken National, Higher and Advanced Higher examinations this year. I know how hard they have worked and how ambitious they are to do their best.’

Lochaber High School head teacher Jim Sutherland said: ‘Many of our pupils will be delighted with their results, as I am, although, as always, there are a few disappointments.

‘The most notable successes this year come at Higher where eight of our S5 pupils have achieved five A passes, with one of those achieving six A passes having studied an additional subject in her spare time. I would like to congratulate our pupils who have done so well and encourage them to build on their success in the new session.’