Lochaber lifts bowl trophy at inaugural Oban Lorne 10s

Lochaber RFC are now half way through their pre-season and had their first game time on Saturday at the inaugural Oban Lorne Tower 10s.

After a tough opener against Oban, Lochaber then had some close games against Queensferry and Craig Dunain.

The players managed to get some extra game time playing for Mull, who were short of players for the tournament.

Lochaber finished third on their side of the draw and Mull also finished third on their side.

As the two teams had been playing together throughout the tournament, both sides agreed on a game of sevens for the final game with Lochaber lending Mull a couple of players.

It was a close game with Lochaber edging it to win the bowl.

The tournament finished with a victory for the home team in the cup final against Helensburgh, with Oban running out winners 28-5.

Lochaber are away next weekend to the Blairgowrie 10s. Training is currently being held at the leisure centre but will be moving back to Banavie soon.

If you want to give Rugby a try, feel free to come along. Training is held at 7pm Tuesdays and Thursdays. Follow the club on Facebook to keep up to date with what’s going on at the club.