Freak winds and earthquakes fail to spoil party at West Ardnamurchan regatta

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Even strong freak winds and earthquakes were unable to spoil the fun at this year’s West Ardnamurchan annual regatta.

It was early on the Friday morning, the second day of the races, that saw freak winds damage the marquee which housed the bar, burger counter and stalls, and it required a Herculean effort at six in the morning to re-erect it and tidy the mess.

Then, as spectators watched the early afternoon races, two of the strongest earthquakes in 30 years rocked the area.

Regatta chairman Alastair MacColl commented: ‘We’re used to this sort of thing. One year the marquee blew away during the races but everyone carried on.

‘The important thing was that both spectators and competitors thoroughly enjoyed themselves, with 25 races competed in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

‘The highlight of the first day was the participation of round-Britain canoeist Colin Skeath who, with his wife Katrina, rigged two sails on their boat and gave the more conventional yachts a good run for their money.

‘As a result Katrina and Colin came third in the Ellan Vannin Handicap Series and second in both the Portuairk Quaich and the Challenge Cup – a considerable achievement.

‘In recognition of his feat in completing the circumnavigation, the regatta committee presented Colin with one of our top awards, the Carraig Plate for Outstanding Achievement in Sailing.’

There was also plenty of excitement in the inshore racing. The hardest-fought race was the canoe men’s doubles, in which Geoff Campbell and Alex Hester hauled themselves up from third place to win in a thrilling final few metres.

The men’s canoe singles offered the strongest field, with nine competing in a race won by Fraser Glasgow, who was British reserve in the Under 18 single canoe slaloming. Added excitement came from Tim White’s two capsizes, from each of which he quickly recovered with textbook Eskimo rolls.

There were other notable moments, with competitors colliding, a rower losing an oar, and a competitor in the yacht races overturning when he was hit by a sudden gust of wind.

The youngest competitor was Allan Curtis, aged six, who won both the Junior Mixed Doubles Rowing with his cousin Emma MacLachlan and the Boys Doubles Rowing with his cousin Stuart MacLachlan.

Despite some rain, the usual crowds of spectators attended and were able to browse the stalls which included a bicycle-powered smoothie maker, a ‘guess the weight of the lobster’, and a raffle for a large hamper of generously donated goods.

Mr MacColl added: ‘We had two thoroughly enjoyable days crowned by a great evening’s dancing at the annual regatta dance, but none of this would have been possible without the hard work of the committee and many others, all of whom I sincerely thank.’

Once incidental expenses are covered, the money raised goes to the RNLI, the Red Cross, and to the West Ardnamurchan Jetty Association which maintains the Kilchoan jetty and the moorings available for visiting boats.

Next year’s regatta is on Thursday and Friday, August 2 and 3.

West Ardnamurchan Regatta 2017 resultsA. Yachts – Ellan Vannin Handicap Series for Ormsaigbeg Cup and Hand Painted Glasses: 1 Geoff Campbell, 2 David Syme, 3 Colin Skeath; Drascombe Races : Day 1 New Zealand Cup – 1 David Syme,

2 Tom Colville; Day 2 Glashven Cup: 1 Tom Colville, 2 David Syme, 3 Paul Bentley;

Races for Other Sailing Craft: Day 1 Portuairk Quaich – 1 Geoff Campbell, 2 Colin Skeath;

Day 2 Challenge Cup: 1 Geoff Campbell, 2 Colin Skeath.

Carraig Plate for Outstanding

Achievement in Sailing: Colin Skeath.

B. Inshore Races: Rowing: Boys’ Doubles – 1 Allan Curtis and Stuart MacLachlan,

2 Niven and Gilleasbuig Peterson; Ladies’ Singles: 1 Katie Gane, 2 Rosie Curtis, 3 Caitlin MacDonald; Girls’ Doubles: 1 Emma MacLachlan and Chloe Curtis; Men’s Singles:1 Alasdair MacLachlan, 2 Will Shaw, 3 Cameron Whitely; Boys’ Singles: 1 Stuart MacLachlan, 2 Gilleasbuig Peterson; Girls’ Singles: 1 Emma MacLachlan; Ladies Doubles: 1 Katie and Lauren Gane, 2 Anne and Catriona MacDonald, 3 Rosie Curtis and Nan MacLachlan; Men’s Doubles: 1 Neil MacDonald and Phil Shaw, 2 Alasdair MacLachlan and Justin Cameron, 3 Kristian Longden and Gulliver Lord; Over-50s: 1 Geoff Campbell, 2 Neil MacDonald, 3 Anne MacDonald (1st Lady home); Senior Mixed Doubles: 1 Rosie Curtis and Alasdair MacLachlan, 2 Nan MacLachlan and Justin Cameron, 3 Catriona MacDonald and Cameron Whitely; Junior Mixed Doubles: 1 Emma MacLachlan and Allan Curtis, 2 Iona and Niven Peterson, 3 Morag and Finlay Peterson.

Canoes : Boys’ Singles: 1 Stuart MacLachlan, 2 Finlay Peterson; Girls’ Singles: 1 Morag Peterson;

Ladies’ Singles: 1 Lauren Gane, 2 Katie Gane, 3 Rachael Haylett; Men’s Singles: 1 Fraser Glasgow,

2 Lachlan Peterson, 3 Geoff Campbell; Boys’ Doubles: 1 Gilleasbuig and Finlay Peterson;

Girls’ Doubles: 1 Morag Peterson and Sarah Cameron-Sutcliffe, 2 Rachael White and Kirstyn Rowantree;

Junior Mixed Doubles: 1 Finlay and Morag Peterson; Senior Mixed Doubles:

1 Rachael Haylett and Tim White, 2 Kirsty Glasgow and Lachlan Peterson, 3 Rachael Laing

and Fraser Glasgow; Ladies’ Doubles: 1 Rachael Haylett and Peggy May Chapple, 2 Liza Easmon and Miranda Kronfli, 3 Katie and Lauren Gane; Men’s Doubles: 1 Alex Hester and Geoff Campbell, 2 Ben and Tim White, 3 Lachlan Peterson and Fraser Glasgow.

Raft Race: Position Cock-a-Leakie; Best-dressed Raft Cock-a-Leakie.

Outboards: 3 – 6 hp – 1 Neil MacDonald; 6 – 10 hp – 1 Nan MacLachlan;

RIBs – 1 Ben White, 2 Alan Thomson, 3 Chris Gane; Solid Hull: 1 Neil MacDonald.

Other Awards: Youngest Competitor: Allan Curtis. Best Boy Overall: 1= Stuart MacLachlan, 1= Finlay Peterson, Gilleasbuig Peterson. Best Girl: 1 Morag Peterson, 2 Emma MacLachlan, 3= Chloe Curtis 3= Sarah Cameron-Sutcliffe; Best Juvenile Canoeist: 1 Morag Peterson, 2 Finlay Peterson.