Fort William couple tie the knot at Belladrum

Just hours after the bridegroom finished a set with his band on stage, a Lochaber couple tied the knot at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival last weekend.

Jamie Coltart and Kirsty MacKenzie, both originally from Fort William, swapped vows four hours after Jamie opened up the Hothouse Stage with his band Bloodlines on Saturday afternoon.

Having met as pupils at Lochaber High School, the pair, now living in Glasgow, have been together for more than six years and got engaged over a year ago.

As a small number of close family and friends squeezed into the intimate chapel in the heart of the festival, it was clear Belladrum was a fitting venue for Jamie and Kirsty’s marriage, reflecting the couple’s love of music, people and partying.

Reflecting on the day, Kirsty said: ‘We both loved it and said we wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was chilled out, no fuss, just a big party. Everyone had a good time and was happy to have a relaxed day and do their own thing so neither me or Jamie had to worry about entertaining.’

Jamie, front man for the Highland band Bloodlines, has played Belladrum for the past three years and has come to love the atmosphere of the festival. After finding out at last year’s festival that Belladrum offers a wedding service, they decided to book their special day.

Kirsty continued: ‘After ages trying to find a wedding that suited the both of us, when Bloodlines got asked to play Jamie turned to me and jokingly said ‘so we getting married then?’ And I said yes. We decided it would be a great idea.’

Although it may seem like an unenviable task to organise a wedding in the middle of a music festival, the pair said it was surprisingly easy. Friends, family and band members helped with a wedding cake, photography and, of course, music at the ceremony.

Jamie added: ‘So many other people helped us throughout the day, far too many to mention. It really couldn’t have gone as smoothly without all our friends. Our friend Fraser, who we had only recently met once at the festival, saved the day by letting me wear his new dress kilt after a last minute wardrobe malfunction.’

PIC:

Kirsty and Jamie after their wedding ceremony on Saturday. F32 Bella Wedding 01NO. Photo: Stephen Bull.