First Camanachd Cup semi-final on Saturday

THE FIRST Camanachd Cup semi-final takes place on Saturday when Oban Camanachd take on Lovat at An Aird with a 4pm throw-up. Referee in charge is Deek Cameron. The match is being televised live by BBC Alba.

Bullough Cup Final

Strachur 0

Inveraray 3

The Inveraray second team won the Bullough Cup, beating Strachur 3-0 in the final at Strachurmore.

The sides occupy the top two positions in Marine Harvest South Division 2 and both beat good teams on the way to the final.

Des McNulty was the match referee for this 3pm throw-up.

Strachur won the toss of the coin to host the final and the wet weather which hit most of the area stayed away for the duration of the game.

The first half ended scoreless but the second half was just five minutes old when David Robertson put Inveraray ahead.

Euan McMurdo made it 2-0 on 68 minutes and when Russell McKinlay added a third a couple of minutes later, the trophy was on its way to The Winterton.

The sides return to Strachurmore this Saturday for a crucial league clash.

Marine Harvest Premiership

Kingussie 1

Newtonmore 1

Newtonmore’s title chances suffered a blow when a late Ryan Borthwick goal earned Kingussie a 1-1 draw in their derby meeting at The Dell on Friday August 4.

The 6pm throw-up was broadcast live on BBC Alba and, as well as there being two league points up for grabs, the teams also contested the annual Sir Tommy MacPherson Memorial Cup.

Robert Mabon assumed his usual defensive role for Kingussie as his one-match suspension for passing through the disciplinary points threshold didn’t begin until the following day. Captain Ryan Borthwick started on the bench.

Evan Menzies returned to the Newtonmore squad after serving a two-match suspension and also started on the bench alongside Andy MacKintosh. Injury continued to rule out Drew MacDonald and Chris Sellar. David MacLean came back into the Newtonmore starting line-up and Iain Richardson continued in midfield.

A good crowd gathered for this encounter despite the wet weather with rain continuing throughout the match.

Newtonmore won the first corner of the match which led to Kingussie keeper Craig Dawson making a smart stop from Jamie Robinson’s 20-yard shot.

Glen MacKintosh then hit the post, to the keeper’s right, following a scramble inside the ‘D’ after Jamie Robinson’s initial shot was blocked.

Play switched to the other end and Ackie MacRae did well to block Savio Genini’s attempted strike from the edge of the ‘D’.

A huge Norman Campbell goal-hit sent Michael Russell on a goalwards run down the left channel but the home defence covered well to thwart the danger.

When Iain Robinson found Fraser MacKintosh midway through the first half, Craig Dawson saved MacKintosh’s shot, low to his right with his caman, at the expense of a corner.

Play quickly switched to the other end and the Newtonmore goal survived a scramble with the ball cleared out for a corner.

Kingussie’s James Hutchison was booked for kicking the ball away after dropping his caman in a challenge with Glen MacKintosh.

Kingussie’s Robert Mabon made a determined run forward, cutting inside, and his shot went just wide.

Kingussie were having a good spell and Savio Genini took a Roddy Young pass and turned Ackie MacRae but shot wide, not realising he had more time as MacRae had dropped his caman.

David MacLean was booked for a late challenge on Rory MacGregor who was too quick for his opponent.

Kingussie forced a couple of free-hits at the angle of the ‘D’ but were unable to get a strike at goal and Savio Genini tugged a shot wide a couple of minutes later.

Newtonmore responded and Glen MacKintosh’s shot from the right flashed across goal with four first-half minutes remaining.

Newtonmore continued to press and the closest they came to a first-half goal was when Glen MacKintosh won the ball around 30 yards out. He found David MacLean who flicked a looping ball to Iain Robinson who lifted the ball goalwards from the left of the ‘D’ but it came back off the crossbar and Kingussie cleared the danger.

Craig Dawson got his body behind an Iain Robinson drive as Newtonmore finished the first half strongly but the opening period ended goalless.

Kingussie introduced Ryan Borthwick in place of Alexander Michie from the re-start.

Newtonmore’s Steven MacDonald needed treatment after a solid midfield challenge from Roddy Young but he carried on.

Newtonmore carved out another opportunity when Iain Robinson took a great first touch. But he missed his hit after Glen MacKintosh had played him in.

A good Ryan Borthwick run, cutting in from the left, created a home chance but Lee Bain was unable to get a shot in from the right.

The breakthrough came on 58 minutes. Fraser MacKintosh took a quick free-hit, wide on the Newtonmore right after he had been impeded. MacKintosh played the ball into the middle where Michael Russell had burst forward. Russell took a touch to his right before giving the keeper no chance, sending the ball soaring high into the net from just outside the ‘D’.

Kingussie made a switch in midfield with Rory MacGregor coming off to be replaced by Alexander Michie.

Craig Dawson stuck out a caman to his left to turn away a Fraser MacKintosh drive which came after a good passing move, although the final shot did look to be going wide.

Newtonmore introduced Conor Jones in favour of Jamie Robinson, whilst Kingussie put Chris Holleysong on in attack.

Fraser MacKintosh took a touch inside before shooting across goal with eight minutes remaining.

Kingussie levelled a minute later. Alexander Michie’s free-hit from the right of midfield was aimed at the heart of the Newtonmore defence and Lee Bain knocked the ball back to Roddy Young who lofted the ball to his left where Ryan Borthwick took a touch before blasting high into the net.

Newtonmore’s Fraser MacKintosh was replaced by Andy MacKintosh.

Kingussie created a late chance when Ruaridh Anderson played a ball into the danger area but keeper Norman Campbell came off his line to block Lee Bain’s attempt with a minute remaining.

Fraser MacKintosh replaced Iain Richardson for the latter stages but there was no further scoring.

A penalty shoot-out followed to decide the winner of the Sir Tommy MacPherson Memorial Cup. Kingussie won the toss and went first but Savio Genini sent his attempt high and wide of the target.

Newtonmore’s Steven MacDonald found the net, in off the keeper, to put Newtonmore ahead.

Chris Holleysong’s spot-hit went in off the keeper’s foot, whilst Glen MacKintosh’s waist-height strike made it 2-1.

Roddy Young steered the ball wide of the keeper’s right post and Conor Jones saw his attempt saved with his feet by Craig Dawson so Newtonmore retained their 2-1 advantage.

Lee Bain beat the keeper at his left side and Fraser MacKintosh did likewise to make it 3-2.

Kingussie keeper Craig Dawson stepped up next and had to score Kingussie’s final penalty. However he didn’t connect as he would have liked and the ball skewed wide of goal.

The shoot-out win was almost secondary though. Newtonmore had dropped a crucial league point, leaving them six points behind Kinlochshiel with a game in hand.

Lady Jean MacPherson presented the impressive Sir Tommy MacPherson Memorial Trophy to Newtonmore captain Rory Kennedy.

Michael Russell’s strong second half performance earned him the man of the match award, selected by BBC Alba match summariser Drew McNeil.

Russell’s disappointment at the dropped point was evident as he spoke after the game. ‘We struggled to get going in the game but we put in a great shift in the second half and a draw was probably fair. Although it’s a draw, it feels more like a defeat and it makes the league all the more difficult for us. People are quick to write us off but there’s still a long way to go this season and we’ve plenty to play for so we’ll pick ourselves up and get going again.’

Kinlochshiel 5

Kilmallie 0

Kinlochshiel kept their title push on track by beating Kilmallie 5-0 at Kirkton.

Kinlochshiel’s Colin MacDiarmid was free of suspension.

Kilmallie travelled without Stephen McAlister, Craig MacIsaac, Innes Blackhall, Aaron Sandison, Mark Graham, Martin Stewart, Ryan Stewart and Calum MacDougall, whilst Steven Stewart didn’t start as he was struggling with a knee injury.

Kilmallie went in to the match knowing they had already beaten Kinlochshiel at the same venue in the MacTavish Cup semi-finals.

However Kinlochshiel had only dropped four points in their previous 12 fixtures so this was always going to be an uphill battle for Mark MacPherson’s depleted side.

John MacRae opened the scoring on 26 minutes with a well-hit shot from just left of the penalty spot. Keith MacRae made it 2-0 on the half hour mark when he got on the end of a free-hit and knocked the ball past the keeper before tapping it into the net.

Keith MacRae got his second and Kinlochshiel’s third five minutes later. Oliver MacRae played a ball across from the right. MacRae faked a shot on his left before cutting back on his right side and hitting a hard mid-height strike into the net. With five first half minutes remaining, Jordan Fraser gathered the ball around 22 yards out on the Kinlochshiel right. Fraser played the ball back to Finlay MacRae and his powerful, low, first-time shot sent the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Keith MacRae completed his hat-trick a couple of minutes into the second half when he collected John MacRae’s lay-off from just past the penalty spot before carrying the ball past a full back into space on the right where he hit a low shot past keeper Shane Gillies to make it 5-0. Kinlochshiel remain two points ahead of Kyles Athletic at the top of the table but Kyles have a game in hand.

Kinlochshiel have five league matches to go. They host Glasgow Mid Argyll a week Saturday and there is then a two-week gap before they head to The Eilan to face Newtonmore. The following two Saturdays bring home fixtures against Glenurquhart and Kyles Athletic, whilst Kinlochshiel are scheduled to finish the season against Oban Camanachd at Mossfield on Saturday October 7.

Kyles Athletic 5

Lochaber 0

Kyles Athletic show no signs of faltering in their title bid as they beat Lochaber 5-0 at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles were still without the injured Innes MacDonald but Lochaber’s Stuart Callison was free of his one game suspension.

Gordon Whyte settled Kyles into the game with a goal after six minutes.

Colin MacDonald on 34 minutes and Roddy MacDonald on 38 minutes made it 3-0 at the break.

Two late strikes put gloss on the win with Grant Irvine on 83 minutes and Scott MacDonald on 88 minutes rounding off the 5-0 victory.

Kyles Athletic have six league matches remaining starting with a home clash with Glenurquhart this Saturday. They face Kingussie at The Dell at the end of the month before an away meeting with Lovat on Saturday September 9. The following two Saturdays could be crucial – at home to Newtonmore and away to Kinlochshiel before they also finish off the season on Saturday October 7 when Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Tighnabruaich.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 0

Oban Camanachd 5

Oban Camanachd pulled away from the teams battling relegation when they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-0 at Yoker.

GMA’s Mark Bain served a one-match ban for passing through the disciplinary points threshold.

Oban Camanachd’s Garry Lord served the final game of his two-match suspension which makes him available for this coming weekend’s crucial Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Lovat at An Aird. Injury ruled out Matt Rippon and Daniel MacVicar.

Oban Camanachd manager Iain Hay was on holiday so Christopher Eccleston looked after the side.

Andrew MacCuish opened the scoring after six minutes when he ran into the ‘D’, holding off a couple of players before slipping the ball past former Lochside Rovers keeper Robert Dunnings in the GMA goal.

Oban Camanachd doubled their lead on 21 minutes when they broke up the left side of the pitch. Andrew MacCuish switched play to the right of the ‘D’ and Malcolm Clark smashed the ball home.

The visitor’s third goal came immediately after half-time. Lewis Buchanan’s shot was saved with his feet by keeper Dunnings but the ball spun up in the air to the right of ‘D’ and Malcolm Clark ran in to knock the ball above his head, high into the left side-netting.

Daniel Cameron made it 4-0 on the hour. The ball came out of the GMA ‘D’ where Cameron’s strike on the bounce flew into the bottom left corner of the net.

Daniel Cameron got his second with six minutes remaining. Malcolm Clark beat his man on the left before running to the by-line where he crossed into the middle of the ‘D’ for Daniel Cameron, who collected the ball and sent a strike high into the net.

Next up for Oban Camanachd is this weekend’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final tie against Lovat. Manager Iain Hay will be pleased to have Garry Lord free of suspension but Matt Rippon and Daniel MacVicar are major injury doubts. Lovat will be without the injured Scott MacKenzie and the suspended Lorne MacKay for the tie which will be broadcast live on BBC Alba from 4pm.

Marine Harvest National Division

Skye Camanachd 6

Oban Celtic 0

Skye Camanachd go top of the Marine Harvest National Division after they beat Oban Celtic 6-0 at Pairc nan Laoch.

Skye manager Willie Cowie made an enforced change from the squad which beat Beauly in the league a week earlier. Iain Nicolson was working so Gilleasbuig MacDonald started at wing centre and youngster Connor Gilpin came in to take a place on the bench. John Gillies started in defence, with Allan MacLeod dropping onto the bench.

Oban Celtic manager Kenny Wotherspoon didn’t have his problems to seek. Both keepers – Stephen Davidson and Jack Hill – were unavailable so wing back Iain MacFarlane took over between the sticks. Ally McKerracher, Andy Hunt and Robert Alexanders were all injured, whilst David MacInnes and Connor Howe were amongst the other absentees. The Oban side travelled with just one substitute and boss Wotherspoon started in attack.

The Oban Celtic players made a pre-match presentation to faithful supporters Jim and June Pearson who were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary. Jim and June’s family had arranged a stay on Skye which allowed the couple to follow their team at the weekend.

Skye started well but both teams had goals disallowed for offside before the islanders took the lead. A foul on James Pringle gave Skye a free-hit on the right. Oban Celtic struggled to get the ball away and when Jordan Murchison scooped it goalwards, keeper Iain MacFarlane blocked the ball but Stewart Grant made a great run into the ‘D’ from wing centre and knocked the rebound into the net.

Skye’s second also came from a set-piece. Gibbs MacDonald played the free-hit from the middle of the Oban Celtic half, picking out Jordan Murchison who was unmarked on the Skye left and Murchison had time to pick his spot and he thundered a shot past a helpless keeper to make it 2-0 with 34 minutes on the clock.

Skye added a third on 49 minutes. James Pringle played the ball to Jordan Murchison who held off a challenge from Ross MacMillan before sending a return pass to James Pringle on the left who sent a low, rasping shot into the net.

Will Cowie made it 4-0 with a special goal on 58 minutes. Stewart Grant’s shy from the left was knocked down by Danny Morrison and Cowie blasted an unstoppable shot across the keeper from a tight angle of the left with the ball rising into the top corner of the net.

Skye were now turning on the style and their one-touch shinty was a joy to watch. The hosts had another goal disallowed for offside before Danny Morrison made it 5-0 on 62 minutes. Gibbs MacDonald lofted a cross from the right into the goal area and the ball was deflected out as far as Danny Morrison who struck a glorious 30-yard drive which beat the keeper at his left post.

Substitute Iain MacLellan, who had replaced Danny Morrison a couple of minutes earlier, rounded off the scoring with three minutes remaining when he collected a poor goal-hit and his firm strike beat the keeper on his left side.

Skye’s Stewart Grant put in a man of the match performance in midfield whilst Gibbs MacDonald was also excellent.

Andy MacDonald in defence was best for Oban Celtic. Stand-in keeper Iain MacFarlane didn’t let them down either, making several fine saves including a brilliant point-black stop from Will Cowie.

Skye are now a point ahead of second-placed Caberfeidh. Both teams have five matches remaining.

Skye manager Willie Cowie was happy with how his team played, particularly in the second half. ‘I thought we were a bit off it in the first half today but we played really good one-touch shinty in the second half and scored some cracking goals. So I was really pleased with how we did today. It’s a case of one game at a time from now on and Inverness for us is a big away game but we take a lot of confidence from today’s win.’

Oban Celtic boss Kenny Wotherspoon was proud of his player’s efforts. ‘It was relentless Skye pressure and I’m proud of our boys today, especially those at the back.

Iain MacFarlane had been out injured for 18 months but with Jack Hill and Stephen Davidson missing, he came into the goal and made some great saves. Our aim is to stay in this league and we’ve picked up three wins already. It doesn’t look as if we have a game for four weeks now so that will give some of our injured players recovery time and that’s helpful.’

Inveraray 4

Fort William 1

A powerful first half performance saw Inveraray beat Fort William 4-1 in their noon throw up at The Winterton.

Inveraray’s Allan MacDonald served the second game of his two-match suspension.

Fort William travelled light as they were without the suspended Mark Grant and Graham Campbell. They were also minus the injured Bryan Simpson and Seamus Gall as well as Alexander MacMillan and James Tangney, whilst Calum Shepherd was only fit enough to take up a place on the bench and he played in the second half.

The early start allowed the Inveraray players to cheer on their reserve side in the Bullough Cup Final later in the day.

All the goals came in the first half with Fraser Watt on 31 minutes and Lewis MacNicol on 35 minutes making it 2-0.

Fort William’s Scotland U17 player Lewis Clark pulled a goal back a couple of minutes later.

A quick-fire double from Garry MacPherson on 42 minutes and Lewis Montgomery 60 seconds later made it 4-1 at the break.

Any chances of a Fort William come-back were dented when Lewis Clark was sent off by referee Graham Cameron.

The win means Inveraray leap-frog Fort William into third place in the league with both sides half-way through their league programme.

Marine Harvest North Division 1

Aberdeen University 9

Fort William 1

Aberdeen University defeated the Fort William second team 9-1 at Balgownie.

David Fraser was free of suspension for the students and Rowan Myers gave them the lead in five minutes.

Ewan Fraser scored twice on 38 and 42 minutes to make it 3-0 before Jay MacLeod pulled a goal back a minute later.

Ewan Fraser took his tally to four goals with quick strikes on 49 and 50 minutes, whilst Stuart Cameron made it 7-1 with goals on 55 and 56 minutes.

Gregor Cushnie also grabbed a brace, scoring on 60 and 88 minutes to make the final score 9-1. Aberdeen University are just a point behind league leaders Newtonmore seconds. Both teams have four league fixtures to go including a meeting at The Eilan next month.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Ballachulish 1

Lochside Rovers 5

The match between Ballachulish and Lochside Rovers at Jubilee Park was brought forward to Wednesday August 2 with a 7pm throw-up.

The midweek fixture was at Ballachulish’s request to allow some of their players to attend the Belladrum Music Festival. It also suited Lochside Rovers as their cup exploits have left them behind with fixtures. Indeed, Lochside host Kilmory at Ganavan on Wednesday 9 August 9 and play Kilmory at MacRae Park the following Wednesday as they catch up their matches.

Lochside, who missed Iain MacMillan and Keith Burnett through injury, the latter suffering a knock in training, fielded the versatile Daniel Sloss in attack despite the fact he’d played most of the season in defence.

And it was Daniel Sloss who put the Oban side ahead after 13 minutes. Sloss got on the end of a corner floated into the danger-area. He took a touch to the side before his half-swing sent the ball into the opposite corner of the net to make it 1-0.

Former Lochside Rovers youth player Pat MacLean drew the sides level with 10 first-half minutes remaining. MacLean’s strike took a deflection and the ball looped high before dropping just under the bar and into the net to make 1-1.

Lochside were below par in the first half and boss Gareth Evans delivered a few choice words at the interval. The team responded, making a strong start to the second period

Gareth Evans made a change on 52 minutes with centre Michael MacQueen and forward Craig MacDougall swapping places. It proved to be an inspired change with the switch paying dividends a minute later when 14-year-old Lennon Campbell, who started the game, placed a neat pass to Michael MacQueen who had lost his marker and hit a 20-yard shot on the turn into the top corner of the net.

Michael MacQueen got another three minutes later with what was a good team move as passes from Steven Sloss to Lennon Campbell and then to Lewis Buchanan culminated in another good MacQueen finish.

Lochside made it 4-1 on 69 minutes when a Daniel Sloss shot was saved by Ballachulish keeper Donald Pearce but Lewis Buchanan followed in to force the rebound home.

Lewis Buchanan got his second with a well-worked goal on 75 minutes. Nice one-touch shinty from Steven Sloss and Michael MacQueen created the opening and as keeper Pearce came out to clear the danger, Buchanan nipped in to score.

Lochside’s Evan MacLellan on the wing deserves mention for his performance.

With the Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup final now unlikely to take place until mid-September, Lochside will concentrate on their league campaign during the weeks ahead.

Aberdour 2

Kilmory 2

A late Roddy MacColl goal earned Aberdour a 2-2 draw with Kilmory at Silversands.

This was Aberdour’s first match since the first day of July and they were missing Alec Mitchell, Cammy MacCue and Craig Grant.

Kilmory went into the game on a good run and were keen to follow up successive wins over Taynuilt, Tayforth and Glenorchy.

Alistair MacArthur put Kilmory ahead on 11 minutes with a clinical finish.

David MacKenzie drew Aberdour level on 25 minutes when Roddy MacColl played him in to score after good link-up play from Angus Thorburn and John Martin Philips.

Alex Cunningham restored Kilmory’s lead with another good finish on 40 minutes and there were chances at both ends before Roddy MacColl made it 2-2 with seven minutes remaining. Angus Thorburn’s pass picked out Aberdour’s top scorer and MacColl took a touch round defender Bruce Johnston and his shot found the net off the keeper.

Aberdour went for a late winner but Kilmory worked hard and deserved the point which stretches their unbeaten run to four matches.

Aberdour are now a point ahead of second-placed Lochside Rovers but they have played three games more.

Bute 5

Kyles Athletic 1

Bute beat the Kyles Athletic second team 5-1 at The Meadows to close the gap on third-placed Tayforth to a single point.

Franco Devlin scored on seven and 15 minutes for the home side with Ian McDonald adding a third on 35 minutes.

Robert Walker on 70 minutes and James Craig three minutes later also counted for the hosts.

The Kyles goal was a well-struck penalty scored by George Thomson. Bute are now a point behind third-placed Tayforth.

Glenorchy P

Taynuilt P

The match between Glenorchy and Taynuilt was postponed as Mark Park was unplayable.

Marine Harvest North Division 2

Glengarry 4

Lochcarron 0

Glengarry extended their lead at the top of Marine Harvest North Division 2 with a 4-0 win over Lochcarron at Craigard.

Nick Dalgety made the difference against his former club as his goals on 12 and 19 minutes made it 2-0 at the break.

Nick Dalgety completed his hat-trick with a strike on 64 minutes and Raymond Robertson made it 4-0 with a strike six minutes from time.

Glengarry are eight points ahead of the Lochaber seconds who have three games in hand.

The Caberfeidh seconds are also eight points behind but they have four games in hand.

Kilmallie v

Strathspey W/O

The Kilmallie second team were unable to raise a team for their match against Strathspey Camanachd at the Canal Parks so the visitors were awarded the points.

Marine Harvest South Division 2

Dunoon Camanachd P

Oban Lorn P

The match between Dunoon Camanachd and Oban Lorn at The Dunoon Stadium was postponed as the field was unplayable.

WCA round-up

There were some Women’s Camanachd Association fixtures last weekend.

Marine Harvest National Division 1

Aberdour 0

Badenoch & Strathspey 6

Badenoch & Strathspey go two points clear at the top of the table after they beat bottom side Aberdour 6-0 in their 1.30pm throw-up at Silversands.

Zoe Reid grabbed a hat-trick whilst Eilidh Ross, Jeanette McGregor and Rona Stewart also scored.

Badenoch & Strathspey are two points ahead of second placed Lochaber who have two games in hand and four points ahead of third-placed Skye Camanachd who have three games in hand.

Marine Harvest South Division 2

Ardnamurchan 11

Oban Lorn 0

Ardnamurchan won the Marine Harvest South Division 2 title , maintaining their 100 per cent record into the bargain, with an 11-0 victory over Oban Lorn in their 1pm throw-up at Strontian.

A great team performance saw Eilidh Ross score four times, Annie MacDonald netted twice whilst Rachel Ford, Carolanne Cameron, Lilijana Alexander, Kirsty Campbell and Gillian Gallacher got the others.

Ardnamurchan have one league match remaining, against second-placed Glasgow Mid Argyll in Glasgow, with the match scheduled for Sunday August 20.

Cowal & Bute W/O v

Lorn Ladies

Cowal & Bute were given a walk-over when Lorn Ladies were unable to raise a team for their match.

Views on Macaulay Cup eligibility

The Camanachd Association has asked the Macaulay Association to review its eligibility criteria for the Artemis Macaulay Cup competition.

The Macaulay Association run tournament is unique in senior shinty in that the north and south teams are drawn against each other on a regional basis; guaranteeing a north v south final which is held at Mossfield each year.

At present, the eligibility rules are straight forward in that the top eight teams from the north and south areas from the Premiership, National Division, and North and South Divisions 1 at the end of the previous season take part in the following year’s tournament.

However, if there are eight north teams in the Premiership, they take up the full north allocation. This happened when Kilmallie were promoted from the National Division at the end of the 2016 shinty season. They were unable to enter the Macaulay Cup as the eight Premiership clubs, including relegated Skye and Fort William, took up all the north places.

Kilmallie were also unable to play in the Balliemore Cup as it is for clubs outwith shinty’s top flight so their cup action was restricted to the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and the MacTavish Cup.

The same situation could arise this season if north teams finish in the first two places in the National Division as there are currently seven north teams in the Premiership so only the National Division champions would qualify for the 2018 Artemis Macaulay Cup competition.

The Camanachd Association has asked the Macaulay Association to consider in some way incorporating the teams that are promoted to the Premiership each season.

This could mean the introduction of a Macaulay Cup play-off or a series of play-offs including the promoted and relegated teams which would take place ahead of the first round proper.

The Macaulay Association has yet to meet and discuss this matter but is in the process of canvassing views so they can assess the feelings of the clubs involved before making a final decision.

Fixtures

Wednesday August 9

Marine HarvestSouth Division 1Lochside Rovers v Kilmory Willie MacDonald

Saturday August 12Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Semi FinalOban Camanachd v Lovat Deek Cameron 4pm(at An Aird)

Strathdearn Cup FinalNewtonmore v Kingussie Scott McNeil – 3pm(at The Eilan, Newtonmore)

Marine Harvest PremiershipNewtonmore v Glasgow MA Andy MacLean – noon Kilmallie v Lochaber Archie Ritchie – 1pmKyles Athletic v Glenurquhart Graham Cameron – 3pm

Marine Harvest National Division Inveraray v Caberfeidh Robert BaxterInverness v Skye Calum GirvanStrathglass v Fort William John Angus Gillies – 3pm

Marine HarvestNorth Division 1Glenurquhart v Fort William Brian MacKaySkye v Beauly John Matheson

Marine HarvestSouth Division 1Bute v Col Glen Lachie WoodGlenorchy v Aberdour Ross BrownKyles Athletic v Ballachulish Ewan MacDonald – noonTaynuilt v Lochside RoversIain Kennedy – noon

Marine Harvest North Division 2Inverness v Glengarry Martin MacLean – noonKilmallie v Lewis Des McNulty – 3pmLochaber v Caberfeidh Innes WoodLovat v Lochcarron Steven MacLachlanStrathglass v Boleskine Ronnie Campbell – noon

Marine HarvestSouth Division 2 Aberdour v Oban Lorn Neil MacDonaldGlasgow Mid Argyll v Dunoon Euan PearsonStrachur v Inveraray Graham Fisher

Throw-ups 2pm, unless stated.

Results

Friday August 4Friday August 4Marine Harvest Premiership Kingussie 1 v 1 Newtonmore Saturday August 5Bullough Cup FinalStrachur 0 v 3 Inveraray Marine Harvest PremiershipKinlochshiel 5 v 0 KilmallieGlasgow MA 0 v 5 Oban CamanKyles Athletic 5 v 0 Lochaber Marine HarvestNational Division Skye 6 v 0 Oban Celtic Inveraray 4 v 1 Fort William Marine HarvestNorth Division 1Aberdeen Uni 9 v 1 Fort William Marine HarvestSouth Division 1Aberdour 2 v 2 Kilmory Ballachulish 1 v 5 LochsideGlenorchy P v P TaynuiltUnplayable field Bute 5 v 1 Kyles Athletic

Marine HarvestNorth Division 2Glengarry 4 v 0 Lochcarron Kilmallie P v P StrathspeyKilmallie unable to field a team. Points to Strathspey

Marine HarvestSouth Division 2Dunoon P v P Oban LornUnplayable field