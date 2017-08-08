Exam results on track to be delivered today

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 8,500 exam certificates will be dropping through the letterboxes of pupils across the PA postcode area today, August 8.

Around 136,500 exam certificates are being delivered to pupils all across Scotland.

Postmen and women throughout the country are pulling out the stops to deliver the certificates as quickly as possible today

Royal Mail has been successfully delivering the exam certificates on behalf of the SQA for several years.

Every year Royal Mail works closely with the SQA in the build up to the results day to ensure the delivery of results runs smoothly. Special Royal Mail planning teams have been working for many months to ensure that pupils get their results.