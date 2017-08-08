Biggest earthquake in 30 years hits Moidart

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Friday’s earthquake in Moidart has gone down in the record books as the biggest on Scotland’s West Coast for 30 years, and felt from Tiree up the Great Glen to Inverness.

The magnitude 3.8 tremor was recorded by the British Geological Survey (BGS) at its epicentre 5km below the wild Moidart peninsula at 3.43pm.

The BGS stated the earthquake was ‘felt across the west’, and recorded a second tremor two minutes later measuring 3.4, and an aftershock almost two hours later registering 2.2.

One stunned Moidart resident reported: ‘Been here all my born days and I’ve never felt anything like that before.’

‘It was very scary here in Acharacle,’ a resident of Ardnamurchan said, adding: ‘Thought the house was coming down.’

Two loud rumbles were also felt in Mallaig, and further south in Fort William where ‘it felt like a helicopter passing’ as offices, computer monitors and candelabras shook, doors rattled and water bottles shoogled on the table. One resident in Arisaig wrote: ‘Floorboards were shaking, and we thought that the washing mashing must have got out of balance.’

Further east ‘in Fort Augustus’, another wrote, ‘our whole house shook to the foundations and objects rattled on shelves. Accompanied by a deep, booming rumble.’

‘Did anyone else out here just feel the earth move?’ asked one amazed reader 50 miles south of the epicentre near Oban. ‘I’ve never felt anything like that. The whole house was shaking, things rattling on shelves.’ A resident of Tralee bay also felt ‘a real rumble and shake’.

Moving outward, reports also came in from the Isle of Tiree as well as a rattling house in Tobermory on Mull, rumbles in Ballachulish, Spean Bridge, Kinlochleven, Broadford on Skye, Knoydart, Aviemore, Culloden, Inverness, Farr, Muir of Ord, Evanton, Beauly, Auchtertyre, Balloch, Cairndow, Arrochar, Dunoon, a wardrobe shaking twice in Kilmun at Holy Loch, and a caravan vibrating as far east as Dunkeld.

One blamed a dodgy curry, another accused their friend of dropping his wallet, while another joked: ‘Let’s hope nobody spilt their whiskey [sic]. Now that would be a disaster.’

The tremor on Friday afternoon was the biggest to hit the region since a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Loch Linnhe just south of Lismore, at the end of the Great Glen Fault, early one Monday morning on September 29, 1986.

The event was described by locals in Oban as being like an explosion in a building nearby, or like the sound of a spin drier magnified several times, or a jet engine taking off. Then, as now, there were no reports of structural damage.

Magnitude measures how much energy was released. An earthquake of magnitude three would feel like a lorry passing your house: it would make windows rattle and standing cars may rock slightly.

The magnitude scale is logarithmic, which means if you add one to an earthquake’s magnitude, you multiply the shaking by 10. An earthquake of magnitude four shakes 10 times as violently as an earthquake of magnitude three. Scotland’s largest earthquake, a magnitude 5.2 event, hit Argyll in 1880.

A mapping project recently said there had been more than 4,000 quakes to hit Scotland over the past 50 years, including a 4.4 magnitude quake in Knoydart Peninsula in 1974, mostly in Scotland’s areas of highest seismic activity: the West Coast from Ullapool to Arran, Clackmannanshire, Midlothian and Dumfries.