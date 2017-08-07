Police files with Sergeant Iain MacNicol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Break-in on Tiree

Between July 26 and 31, an empty thatched cottage at Balevullin, Tiree, was broken into. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Serious assault

About 6am on Tuesday August 1, following a report of a woman assaulting a man in a house in Connel, a 39-year-old woman was detained.

The woman was later arrested and charged with serious assault, was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of wiring

Between July 17 and August 1, a quantity of electric cable and copper wiring was stolen from Kinloch sub-station, Pennyghael, on the Isle of Mull.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Attacked

About 3pm on Tuesday August 1, following a report of a woman assaulting a man, in a house in Dunbeg, Oban, a 16-year-old woman was detained.

The woman was later arrested and charged with assault, was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

Between 1.45pm and 5pm on Wednesday August 2, on St Conans Road, Lochawe, a silver Skoda was damaged by having its paintwork scratched.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Drug driver

About 7.25pm on Wednesday August 2, on the A85 at Pennyfuir, Oban, a car was stopped and the 43-year-old male driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs. The man was also allegedly found in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

A passenger, a man aged 41, was allegedly found in possession of some white tablets which will be sent for analysis.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Disqualified

About 9.30am on Thursday August 3, on the A85 near Taynuilt, a vehicle was stopped and the 29-year-old man who was driving was arrested for driving while disqualified. The man was also in breach of court bail conditions by being in the company of a woman.

The man was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Vehicle damaged

Between 10.30pm on Thursday August 3 and 9am on Friday August 4, on Drimvargie Terrace, Oban, a black Ford Fiesta was damaged by having its paintwork scratched and dented and the tyres deflated.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Abusive behaviour

About 4.45pm on Friday August 4, following a report of a man behaving in an abusive manner and assaulting a woman in a flat in High Street, Oban, a 33-year-old man was detained.

The man was later arrested and charged with assault and abusive behaviour, was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Theft of dinghy

Between 8pm on Friday August 4 and 10am on Saturday August 5, a grey rubber dingy with a yellow seat was stolen from the foreshore at Connel.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Vehicle seized

About 10.20am on Saturday August 5, a car was stopped by police for a routine check, on Airds Crescent, Oban. Checks revealed there was no insurance for the vehicle and the driver, a 42-year-old woman, was charged with the offence and the vehicle was seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drunk driver

About 12.30am on Sunday August 6, on the B8073 near Dervaig, Isle of Mull, a vehicle was stopped and the 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local police office on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.