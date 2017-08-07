Oban High pupils warm up for Piping Live!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban High School Pipe Band are all set to be in a winning position at this year’s World Pipe Band Championships after its A and B band came first and second in competitions at Bridge of Allan at the weekend.

The world’s biggest piping festival celebrates visitors to Glasgow from 14 countries until August 13 when the final competitions for all grades take place.

Piping Live! will see more than 40,000 music fans, families and tourists flock to the city from numerous countries from, including Estonia, Argentina, Canada, Czech Republic and Italy to enjoy 200 events and 8,000 performances throughout the week.

Roddy McLeod, director of Piping Live!, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome pipers and musicians from all over the world to Piping Live!

‘It’s a huge honour to host the world’s biggest week of piping and we’d like to thank the Scots School Albury Pipe and Drums who have travelled more than 16,000 miles to be part of the celebration.

‘We can’t think of a better way to toast Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology than a full week of traditional music for visitors to enjoy.

‘Come join in the fun – you’re bound to hear and enjoy something new.’

The World Pipe Band Championships return to Glasgow Green on August 11 and 12 and will welcome 219 bands who will fight it out for the ultimate title of world champions.

Bands are coming from as far afield as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, USA and South Africa as well as from across Europe to compete.

Tickets and further information available via www.theworlds.co.uk.