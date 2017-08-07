Killin Highland Games are ‘best attended for years’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The rain stayed off this year for the Killin Highland Games and a great day was had by the visitors to the village.

Around 150 people from many parts of the world were in Killin for the Clan MacNab Gathering.

The clan are gathered to lead the first parade at the Edinburgh Tattoo, and they were joined by clan chief Jamie MacNab and his wife in the parade.

The large parade led by Doune Pipe Band moved from the Falls of Dochart to Breadalbane Park to open the games.

The games committee have encouraged the children to become involved this year and, who knows, some may become the stars of the future. Games organiser Charlie Grant said this year was the best attended for many years and thanked all his many helpers.

The hill race men’s winner Steven Rollinson with ladies winner Diana McDonald no t32 killin HG 14

A large crowd gathered to see the Tossing of the Caber. no t32 killin HG 1

This wee guy gave a huge throw with the kid’s hammer. no t32 killin HG 7

The gathering of the clans, the Clan MacNab. no t32 killin 11

The Hill race sets out no t32 killin HG 12

Graceful movements from the Highland Dancers no t32 killin HG 15

Sebastian Wenka throws the stone. no t32 killin HG 18

Doune Pipe Band perform for a large crowd on both the march and throughout the day on the games field. no t32 killin HG 22

A throw of the junior caber. no t31 killin HG 30

And this wee one just love, love, love(s) it, don’t know if grannie is quite so sure. no t31 killin HG 31

Och it is not that heavy. no t31 killin HG 32

Och go on, ‘go over the bar’. no t31 killin HG 37

Number 11 is coming home after the hill race. no t31 killin HG 44

Dancing winners show off their trophies. no t31 killin HG 58

A piping competitor gives a rendition of the Strathspey and Reel. no t31 killin HG 48

It is the Highland Pipes for this fine woman. no t31 killin HG 47